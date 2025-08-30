A surge in precautionary fungicide use on canola crops is raising red flags among plant disease experts, who warn it could accelerate fungicide resistance — putting future yields at serious risk. Associate professor and Australian Fungicide Resistance Extension Network project lead Fran Lopez-Ruiz said repeated use of the same fungicide group on canola, especially without proven yield benefits, was the key driver of the threat. “We are seeing this with net form net blotch of barley in part of South Australia, Western Australia, and Victoria,” Mr Lopez-Ruiz said. Resistance against fungicide can mean it is no longer adequate for disease control and can increase the potential for multiple fungicide resistance. Spores released by fungi resistant to fungicide can spread over large area quickly, and can quickly become a regional problem from a single farm. “NFNB pathogen populations with triple fungicide resistance to all three registered fungicide groups have limited growers options for protecting their barley yields.” Mr Lopez-Ruiz said. “This is why AFREN recommends a targeted approach to fungicide application — only apply fungicide when necessary and when there is a clear economic benefit from doing so. “Even then, different fungicide groups should always be used in rotation so any pathogens with fungicide resistance or reduced sensitivity will be controlled by one of the treatments.” Marcroft Grains Pathology’s Dr Steve Marcroft said the comparison between net-form-net-blotch should not be taken lightly. “If fungicides are used to excess when disease pressure is low or there is no threat to yields, they may no longer be effective when we genuinely need them to be,” he said. “What may seem like cheap insurance now could actually be a longer-terms risk to canola production. “Weighing the pros and cons of a fungicide spray with your agronomist is a much better investment.”