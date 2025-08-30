Crops planted as early as April are now growing at two trial sites in the Wheatbelt, as part of an innovative research project aiming to help grain growers maximise profits and build more resilient cropping systems. The trials, established at Lake Grace and Merredin, are testing a wide range of cereals, canola, legumes, and vetch under early and traditional sowing windows. The two trials have been established at Lake Grace and Merredin and evaluate cereals, canola, legumes, and vetch. Early crops at Lake Grace were sown on April 11 due to an early break in the season, and later crops were sown on June 3. The Merredin trial site had early crops sown on April 15 and later-sown crops on May 20, with both sets of crops established with enough irrigation to ensure germination following a dry start to the season. Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development research scientist Stephanie Boyce said the performance of a range of early sown crop species would be assessed and compared to crops sown later in the season. “These trials are unique because there are many studies of sowing time effects on each crop species in separate trials, but none of which directly compare between species within the same trial,” she said. “These trials are part of a broader series within the WA Farming Systems project, which is centred around four-year, large-scale rotational trials.” Four varieties of wheat, barley, oats, and canola, and eight legume species were established across the two sites. Performance indicators such as yield, biomass production, nitrogen fixation, and rotational value will be evaluated as part of the trials. Ms Boyce said the two trials in the Wheatbelt build on a previous time-of-sowing by species trial at Chapman Valley in 2023 and 2024. “Across both sets of trials, the first year aims to assess the relative yield of different crop species, helping growers make more informed decisions about changing species based on sowing opportunities,” she said. “The second year evaluates the impact and legacy efforts of the species grown in the previous year — particularly the legumes — which is critical for understanding the benefits of more diverse rotations. “Over the two-year trial at Chapman Valley, rotations including legumes attained the highest gross margins. “Along with this higher revenue, the biological benefits of including legumes in rotations are undeniable. “This experiment validates the value of legume inclusion in crop rotations.” The trials also explores the rotational impacts of legumes, information Ms Boyce said it “vital” for the planning of diverse cropping systems. “This season, at Merredin and Lake Grace, we’ll be watching closely to see if early sowing gives legumes the chance to fix more nitrogen and build more biomass, which could benefit following crops even further,” she said. The two-year trials is co-invested by Grains Research and Development Corporation and forms part of the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development’s Western Australian Farming Systems project.