The message of the WA Wool Industry Association annual general meeting was clear — the wool industry is strong and here to stay. Discussions at the highly anticipated event focused on the value of the Merino — a sheep breed that has become vital to WA’s agricultural economy due to its internationally prized wool and quality meat. WASIA president Darren Spencer opened the meeting, describing the highs and lows the industry had experienced over its timeline. He included the boom in the 1950s where wool reached “a pound for a pound”, making growers royalty, to the extreme stockpiling in the late 80s and early 90s, resulting in millions of dollars in losses. Mr Spencer’s balanced view of the history of sheep in WA set the scene for discussions from several industry professionals who remained optimistic for its future despite the recent turbulence felt by the industry. Sheep Producers Australia chair Bindi Murray was the first to speak. Ms Murray spoke on SPA — its purpose, values and drive to represent its 20,000 sheep meat producer members — and her belief the industry does have “some green shoots”, evidencing the “resilience that is inherent in the west”. Ms Murray focused particularly on the value of the Merino in the export market, specifically in MENA — Middle East and North Africa — and the technological advances in the industry that she said were going to be beneficial for the industry’s growth. “There’s so many things that are out of our control that we can’t change, but in terms of strategy and defining it, focusing on the things that are in our control, I actually think there’s a great future ahead for the sheep industry and for Merinos in Western Australia,” she said. Ms Murray then joined a panel made up of several other industry representatives, including Australian Wool Innovation WA director Neil Jackson, Stud Merino Breeders’ Association of WA president Grantly Mullan, Rhodes Pastoral general manager Michael Wright, and Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA vice-chair Chris Patmore. The panel was facilitated by Livestock Collective founder Holly Ludeman. Ms Ludeman, utilising her industry expertise, succinctly summarised each panellists’ points which ranged from the pivoting potentials for sheep producers who had been affected by the live sheep export ban to the social benefits the industry has, and continues to, foster. Morning tea was followed by general AGM business, and general discussions concerning shearer and wool handler training. Mr Patmore spoke as WA Wool TAG chair, followed by AWI national manager Craig French. Mr French noted a reduction in training funded by AWI, particularly in novice training courses which he said was driven by a need to scale back due to the current oversupply of shearers. WA Wool TAG member Sarah Buscumb also discussed the organisations desire to for industry to help identify two young shearers and wool handlers to represent WA in the 2025-26 Wool Harvesting Ambassador Program. Training discussions were followed by an AWI update presented by Mr Jackson. AWI recently launched a new advertising campaign, which Mr Jackson said was crucial to the organisation’s desire to pivot towards focusing on base-layer garments and activewear as a focus for Australian wool. This was driven by AWI’s identification that there had been a reduction in the desire and need for suits, the garment wool was traditionally marketed for. Former Opposition leader Mia Davies wrapped up the event, delivering an impassioned speech on the importance of industry to continue to foster long, lasting relationships with all members of politics. The former Central Wheatbelt MLA said farmers had a “future-proof product” in the Merino but couldn’t “can’t rely on the product to sell itself”. The next WASIA meeting was confirmed for January 17, 2026.