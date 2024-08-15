Local women had the limelight this year at the Mingenew Midwest Expo’s Fashion Show, embodying the classic country look with Akubra hats, tasselled bags, and leather boots. The Fashion Show kicked off at 2pm August 8 on the first day of the Expo, and came back for a finale on the Expo’s second day, at 12pm. Fashion show co-ordinator Pip Kupsch said clothes were sourced from vendors who were at the Expo, not only making it an easier process for the team, but also giving audience members the chance to peruse the clothing and accessories that had piqued their interest during the show. While 2024 Fashion Show had no designated theme, there was definitely a strong, overriding country aesthetic thanks to suppliers such as Rogue Pony, Hyde & Chic, and Pip Bain’s Little Seed Handmade Jewellery. The first supplier to be showcased was Rogue Pony, and the models wore brands such as R. M. Williams, Driza-Bone, Wrangler, Akubra, Ariat Australia and Thomas Cook. The models cat-walked to a mixture of retro rock and modern pop, and were met with rounds of applause from the crowd who were excited to see their friends and family members on the stage. The audience were also treated to fun facts about each of the models— all of whom were local to the Mingenew area, and many of whom had been in the 2023 Fashion Show, and the shows before that. Fun facts included Sally Brindal knowing how to juggle, and Teneale Bagley being a former lion tamer. This year’s Fashion Show continued on the success of the 2023 event, which marked a triumphant return after it was excluded from the Expo’s 2022 program due to timing restrictions. The 2023 Fashion Show had a vintage theme, and all of the clothing and accessories modelled had been sourced from local op shops throughout the region. Following the event, all of the modelled second-hand clothes were put up for sale in a pop-up shop to raise money for a new day-care facility in Mingenew.