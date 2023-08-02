Mingenew Midwest Expo ready to celebrate 40 years

Forty years of showcasing the best in agricultural innovation, machinery and community will be put on show at this year’s Mingenew Midwest Expo on August 9 and 10.

It’s a special one for the community 100km south east of Geraldton, which will mark four decades since the locals banded together to hold the inaugural event in 1983.

At the time, the event was called the Mingenew Lions Midwest Expo and was organised by the then-flourishing local Lions club with the input and passion of similar clubs in surrounding small towns.

Camera Icon Bob Paskins at work on the engine of his truck in 1986. Credit: Mal Fairclough / The West Australian

Initiated by Lion’s Club member Bob Paskins, it attracted a crowd of 2500 and was officially opened by Winston Crane – the then-president of the Primary Industries Association.

A hardy band of club members banded together and galvanised the town as volunteers – both townies and farmers – to make sure it was a success.

Its success was documented in the Countryman that year, with the September 29, 1983 edition reporting the event had taken the town by storm.

“The 103 exhibitors reported that most who attended were genuine and not just tourists with no intention of buying,” the journalist wrote.

“Most exhibitors have booked additional space for next year so it appears the event will become a fixture for the northern agricultural calendar.”

One year later, Expo set about building its presence, adding a shearing contest, an inventors section, and displays that highlighted new technology in agriculture, with advertisements at the time stating that “all roads lead to Mingenew”.

Camera Icon A bird's eye view of the Mingenew Lions Midwest Expo 2013. Credit: Danella Bevis / Danella Bevis

Inaugural president Alan Heitman could never have foreshadowed that first event – with 103 exhibitors and 259 patrons flooding through the gate – would still be going 40 years on.

When the event was being considered, he voted against it – saying the community would have to work their little hearts out to make it happen.

Now, he looks back on 40 years of Expo and feels incredibly proud – having enjoyed every minute of the field day’s events, exhibitors, entertainment and the organisation part and parcel of it.

Mr Heitman, who was coordinator for the six years starting from the expo’s second year, has seen a lot of changes, from tents held up with pegs to steel-framed marquees; from a PA system for delivering messages to mobile phones; and from an old ‘rust bucket’ pavilion to a new building with first-class tiled toilets.

He recalls the first year being easy, with every exhibitor and all the farm machinery fitting nicely onto the town oval without a hiccup, but since then the Expo has only got bigger with Lions Clubs from all over the Mid West jumping on board to get involved in what is a very worthwhile and community-supported event.

Camera Icon Yarralonga Kelpies owner Nigel Armstrong does a demonstration during the Mingenew Midwest Expo. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

For the more than three decades, the event was held in the third week of September but as the years went on, the Lions Club realised harvest was creeping forward — farmers were too busy mid-September and it could be a good idea to time the event with the Mid West wildflower season.

A move to the start of August worked well, because exhibitors could start the State’s Field Day season at Mingenew before moving south to Dowerin and finally to Newdegate.

After the Lions Club wound up, a group of eight Expo enthusiasts worked together as a management committee to revamp the Expo under the leadership of then chair Helen Newton, whose family had been involved with the invent since its inception.

This led to the creation of a strategic plan, corporate partnership program and rebranding initiative to rebadge the event as the Mingenew Midwest Expo.

Camera Icon McIntosh & Son Geraldton branch manager Craig Adjuk and McIntosh Group chief executive David Capper. Credit: Shannon Verhagen / Countryman

In the heart of wildflower season and with crops in full bloom, Mid West locals and travellers from across WA gather to explore the large-scale site far bigger than inaugural site planner Ian Thomas could ever have imagined.

The Expo now attracts more than 2000 people per day, with people coming from across the State.

McIntosh and Son’s Geraldton branch has been a diamond sponsor of the event since 2016, something branch manager Craig Ajduk said he was proud of.

The McIntosh & Son team will be out in full force at this year’s event, after signing on once again as the naming rights sponsor.

Camera Icon Andrew Cosgrove. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

This year marks the return of the traditional two-day Expo, after last year’s event was condensed to one-day in a bid to simplify organisation after a tough few years caused by COVID-19.

Last year’s event looked a little different for the 39th year, with a one-day, forum-style event at the town’s polocrosse grounds.

But exhibitors still turned out in full force, with more than 100 trade displays and thousands flooding through the doors.

The Young Judges and Fencing Challenges will be back this year, as will the cooking demonstrations, fashion parades, exhibitor awards, livestock competitions and the performing arts competitions.

Also making a comeback this year are the much-loved sheepdog trials and the tractor pull.

As always, the Exhibitor awards — recognising the best displays — will be a hot contest.

Expo president Andrew Cosgrove said locals had welcomed the return of the two-day event.

“Everyone is keen to get back into it again this year, and are looking forward to the event,” he said.

“It’s a time for us to look back on how much the Expo has raised for the community in the past 40 years.

“It would be millions and millions of dollars.

“We are really proud to have such a great event.”

The board this year includes vice chair Billi Marshall, secretary Leanne Grant-Williams, treasurer Jeremy Clapham, marketing officer Tiarna Kanny, grants officer Matt Fanning, exhibitor liaison Jamie McTaggart, and HR officer Norah Flanders.

Rikki Smith and Sarah Christie have signed on as event coordinators, sharing the full-time role.

The Mingenew Midwest Expo will be held August 9 and 10.

Read the official McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo 2023 program (30MB).