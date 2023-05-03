The country town of Mingenew is preparing to celebrate 40 years of its flagship event, with plans for this year’s Mingenew Midwest Expo to be the “best yet”.

The Expo board is busily planning a two-day soiree celebrating farming and agriculture for August 9 and 10.

Expo chair Andrew Cosgrove, a local farmer, said planning was well under way.

“Everyone is keen to get back into it again this year, and are looking forward to the event,” he said.

“It’s a time for us to look back on how much the Expo has raised for the community in the past 40 years.

“It would be millions and millions of dollars.

“We are really proud to have such a great event.”

The first Mingenew Midwest Expo was held in 1983 and it has since become a vital fundraiser for community organisations and projects.

The original event was initiated by local Lions Club member Bob Paskins and attracted a crowd of about 2500.

These days, about 5000 flock through the gates each year.

To help celebrate the anniversary, the Expo board is planning extra night time and family-friendly entertainment.

Last year’s event looked a little different for the 39th year, with a one-day, forum-style event at the town’s polocrosse grounds.

Still in the shadows of COVID-19 and with an internal staff restructure, the board made the decision to refine the event to one day last year to keep it simple and “get back to what Expo is all about”.

The soiree, called The Main Event, included machinery displays and other exhibits, and a range of presentations.

Agronomy, the economy, sustainability, research, mental health and the war in Ukraine were among topics discussed.

But exhibitors still turned out in full force, with more than 100 trade displays and thousands flooding through the doors.

The Young Judges and Fencing Challenges will be back this year, as will the cooking demonstrations, fashion parades, exhibitor awards, livestock competitions and the performing arts competitions.

Also making a comeback this year are the much-loved sheepdog trials and the tractor pull.

Mr Cosgrove said locals had welcomed the return of the two-day event.

“Feedback from the community and exhibitors is that people enjoy the two-day event,” he said.

The board this year includes vice chair Billi Marshall, secretary Leanne Grant-Williams, treasurer Jeremy Clapham, marketing officer Tiarna Kanny, grants officer Matt Fanning, exhibitor liasor Jamie McTaggart, and HR officer Norah Flanders.

Rikki Smith and Sarah Christie have signed on as event coordinators, sharing the full-time role.

“The event is extremely important for the community, it pumps money into local organisations and brings people to town,” said Shire of Mingenew president Gary Cosgrove.

“It showcases the whole agricultural industry and the beauty of Mingenew at a great time of year.

“The town is very proud of the event.”

McIntosh & Son has been a diamond sponsor of the event since 2016, something branch manager Craid Ajduk said he was proud of.

The McIntosh & Son team will be out in full force at this year’s event, after signing on once again.

Those considering showcasing their wares at Expo are encouraged to get in quick, with applications due June 1.

As always, the Exhibitor awards — recognising the best displays — will be a hot contest.

The Mingenew Midwest Expo will be held from 8am to 5pm on August 9 and 10.