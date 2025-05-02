Australian alpaca farmers are celebrating 35 years of the humble mammal across 2025, from field days to expos, in a bid to lift its national profile. Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day is one such event where BedRock Alpacas owners, Tara and Chris Ravenhill, intend to create a lasting impression on attendees and the broader farming community. The Alpaca Expo returns for its 15th year — with displays focused on showcasing the best of the “enjoyable” livestock. The expo is held in conjunction with the Gidgegannup Alpaca Show on May 24. Animals, fleece and alpaca products will be on sale, and a variety of family-friendly activities will be available. A photo competition judged by the public, and alpaca-focused talks are on the roster as well as youth events which will see under-25s handling alpacas in the ring to be judged. The Western Australian Alpaca Association — of which Mrs Ravenhill is president — will also have an information marquee set-up where knowledgeable individuals will be on hand to answer all alpaca-related questions. Mrs Ravenhill said she was confident showcasing the alpaca during the anniversary year would shine a spotlight on the in-demand livestock. “As an industry, alpacas excel at fleece production, their fleece is exquisite and highly sort after,” she said. “Processors want tonnes and tonnes of it, and we just don’t have the animal numbers yet in Australia.” Alpacas come in 22 naturally occurring colours, ranging from white to black, including shades of brown, fawn and grey. “These beautiful, natural colours are very desirable to the fashion industry as there is a trend towards natural fibre that is free from chemicals and dyes,” Mrs Ravenhill said. “WA Black Suri Alpaca fleece has recently been sent to Milan where it was woven into fabric for high-end men’s suits, and baby alpaca with its extreme softness and fineness has been exported to Europe for thermal under garments. “All of an alpaca’s fleece is used, even the skirting which are used for doonas, pillows and in quality mattress toppers.” Alpacas were first introduced into the country from Peru — where they have been living for 6000 years — as an exotic species. As the result of the larger numbers now in Australia, they have been re-categorised as livestock. “Over the last 35 years, due to selective breeding of these majestic fleece-producing animals there has been a noticeable improvement,” Mrs Ravenhill said. “As with all industries there is always room to improve, and WA breeders are concentrating on fleece length, weight and fineness. “We are aiming for more fleece per animal which equates to higher revenue.” AAA president Brett Fallon said alpacas have become an integral part of Australia’s agricultural sector, with more than 160,000 recorded around the country — earning Australia the mantle of being home to the second highest population in the Southern Hemisphere, behind Peru. “Our industry is thriving, and Australian alpaca breeders are internationally recognised for their knowledge and commitment to excellence; there’s strong demand for our alpaca fibre particularly in China, Europe and New Zealand,” he said. “National Alpaca Week is a fantastic chance for people to engage with a thriving homegrown industry that is contributing strongly to sustainable farming, fashion and rural enterprise.” National Alpaca week, hosted from May 10 to 18, forms a major part of the 35th anniversary celebrations and shines a light on the industry in the lead up to the showcase at the field day in Gidgegannup. The Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day is May 25. To read the official program, pick up a copy of the May 15 edition of Countryman.