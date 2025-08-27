Import-export logistic giant Qube is looking to edge in on WA’s largely-monopolised grain handling market with the potential construction of a new terminal in WA’s Great Southern. The ASX-listed logistics firm flagged in its 2025 financial year results plans to expand grain operations in WA and acquire a bulk grain handling site in Albany. The Great Southern acquisition would place Qube as the third grain handler at the port, alongside Co-operative Bulk Handling and Gnowangerup farmer Alan Richardson’s Commodity Ag. CBH is WA’s largest grain handler, handling about 90 per cent of the State’s grain harvest. Qube director of bulk Todd Emmert said the Port of Albany was a “critical gateway” for the logistic company’s access to the Great Southern region. “We’re excited to have acquired the ABH infrastructure at Albany, which includes a large stockyard, conveyor system and ship loader,” he said. “Qube’s acquisition of the ABH Terminal provides an opportunity for Qube Bulk to leverage our skill, experience and expertise across a range of commodities to upgrade the facilities so they are capable of servicing new markets, including mineral sands, spodumene and grain, and to significantly increase volumes through the facility.” Qube purchased Albany Bulk Handling woodchip handling infrastructure in July, on land leased from Southern Ports, and had flagged upgrades to the site to handle other commodities. Countryman understands those commodities could include grain and mineral sands, and that no firm timeline is currently in place for the upgrades that would be part of the logistic company’s market diversifying strategy in WA. Qube’s expanded operations will additionally include container packing operations in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Fremantle. Countryman understands Qube currently has no plans for containerised grain at the Fremantle Port.