Western Australian processors have been highly productive in the past 12 months, with volumes well above the five-year State average. Lamb processing is up 7 per cent and mutton processing sits 34 per cent higher, with the trend closely mirroring national figures, where combined sheep and lamb throughput is 17 per cent above the five-year benchmark. These elevated turnoff levels both in WA and nationally raise important questions for the year ahead. Strong supply in the past year has coincided with a clear shift in grower sentiment, with many signalling a continued exit from the sheep industry. Looking forward, it appears unlikely that supply will sustain a repeat of the past 12 months. Processors may need to recalibrate throughput in line with reduced availability, suggesting that the record volumes seen recently are not expected to continue. Outlook Pricing for trade sheep and lamb currently experiencing price corrections. Breeding ewes’ interest to rise. Agora’s Base+ forward pricing contracts continue to offer timely risk management options for producers. WA processor prices Trade lambs: $9.30/kg — $10.20 cwt. Airfreight lambs: $7.50/kg cwt. Light and heavy mutton: $6.80/kg cwt. Indicative feeder Lamb Prices Crosbred feeder lamb (35kg+): $4.40. Merino feeder lamb (28kg): $4.20. Merino lamb (36kg): $4.20. Shedder lambs (34kg): $4.40. For market insights, contact Agora Livestock on 1300 812 345 or reach Dean Hubbard on 0428 697 880. Explore live markets anytime via the Agora Livestock app or agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace.