Mid West-based produce was the flavour of a diverse range of locally grown foods and beverages showcased at this year’s McIntosh and Son Mingenew Midwest Expo. Inside the standalone Tastes of the Mid West marquee, visitors were educated on the high-quality, healthy, and sustainable food, and beverages produced in the region along with tips and ideas on how to cook the delicious produce at home. Eight cooking segments using local lamb, beef, goat, seafood, fruits, and vegetables ensured visitors had a lovely array of samples to taste. There was also a variety of commercial produce available for sale including olive oil, olives, canola oil, eggs, goat dairy products, honey, herbs, distilled and brewed beverages including Geraldton-based Sonia Garcia Ayala’s Bravo Gazpacho. Eradu-based Block 275 cold pressed canola oil co-founder Fiona Mann received the best living and home retail display award this year highlighting the quality of Taste of the Mid West marquee produce. She said Block 275 provided a product completely different from the supermarket canola oil — “its unrefined with no processing and chemicals used”. “We buy in GM-free seed every year and cold press about 80 tonnes annually with room to grow — our unrefined product has a different taste and I believe we are the only source in WA,” Ms Mann said. The Mid West Development Commission, in partnership with the Mid West Food Industries Alliance and Central TAFE and local chef and guest foodies have recognised the expo as a “fantastic event” to grow the profile of and focus on the region’s produce. Back by popular demand, Strawberry Road Lamb, produced in the Shire of Mingenew by Aiden, Naomi, and Lachlan Obst, who cooked up four whole carcases on the spit and slices served up via a bread roll with gravy, made for a sumptuous lunch option at the Food Hall. Their lamb was also featured in Geraldton-based home cook Jo Blayney’s fast lamb curry dish served on cauliflower rice with chickpeas and yogurt. “It was quick and easy and flavoursome, which suits a busy lifestyle,” Ms Blayney said. “It’s so important to support local business which is crucial in today’s environment.” Food blogger Kiri Bolton cooked up one of her favourite meals, a goat korma using locally grown meat produced on the grazing paddocks of Walkaway Meadows boar goat breeder Steve Amps. She said proper nourishment would allow a much better day without the spikes from too much sugar. “It’s important to get back to the basics in the kitchen and fresh is best,” Ms Bolton said. “If we can see where the food is grown and source direct from the farmer, we’re going to also get a better price. “My number one secret for a low-budget family diet is one soup every week.” MWFIA executive officer Gilly Johnson said the new format this year with the standalone marquee was “terrific” with great attendance at the cooking demonstrations. “The highlight was showcasing local produce and the opportunity for visitors to meet the producers behind the brands,” she said. “Throughout the event, people have been exposed to different flavours and tastes and there has been a food education as well.” Ms Johnson said day two featured the Port Denison restaurant Southerlys with their taste of Irwin menu that had WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis cooking western rock lobster. Ms Jarvis recognised the importance of value adding and diversifying markets by taking local raw product and marketing it as “something new”, particularly in support of local businesses. “Small businesses are the backbone of regional communities.,” Ms Jarvis said. Ms Johnson said the Tastes of Mid West had come about through building on a long-standing paddock to plate momentum. “We would like to see along with our partners for the event to grow and build new opportunities for producers and chefs to collaborate to give expo visitors something foody to look forward too,” she said.