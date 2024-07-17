The highly popular paddock to plate showcase is back at the at this year’s McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo with Tastes of the Mid West that focuses on locally grown produce. Taking place in a standalone marquee, alongside the Home and Lifestyle Pavilion, the Tastes of the Mid West will feature both local produce cooking segments at 10.30am each day. It will also host a number of local producers’ stands, where Expo visitors can sample and purchase Mid West products. The Mid West Development Commission, in partnership with the Mid West Food Industries Alliance and Central Regional TAFE and local chef and guest foodies, have recognised the expo as a “fantastic event” to grow the profile of, and focus on the use of local produce. MWDC chief executive Nils Hay said the partnership had great success with a similar style of demonstration event at the Mid West WA Food Marketplace at Shore Leave Festival during the past three years. “Tastes of the Mid West aims to showcase the diversity and high quality of seasonal produce that is available in the region,” Mr Hay said. “It also presented an opportunity to have producers as part of the demonstration, so people could hear more about their produce and approach. “The commission’s overriding aim is to create economic benefit and improve quality of life in the Mid West region.” Mr Hay said events like the expo achieved this through recognition of the MWFIA members who highlighted the high quality, healthy and sustainable food, and beverages they produce. At the Expo, up to eight cooking segments will showcase the amazing array and depth of Mid West-based produce featuring local lamb, beef, goat, seafood, fruits, and vegetable. There will also be olive oil, olives, canola oil, eggs, goat dairy products, honey, herbs, distilled and brewed beverages, granola, gazpacho, sauces and dukkha to name a few. MWFIA executive officer Gilly Johnson said the two-year-old organisation was an “industry led cluster” focused on supporting the whole of the Mid West food supply chain from producers to retailers. She said the alliance also identified potential opportunities for business start-ups, development and growth. “We are using a light touch to inspire change and uptake of using local Mid West produce,” Ms Johnson said. “The Expo’s successful paddock to plate event the past is growing by helping to create more of a Tastes of the Mid West approach to highlight and feature local produce. “Our aim is to build on the success of the 2023 activation this year, and to help place the expo activation as a key local foodie activity during the growing season.” Ms Johnson said the MWFIA was well-known for seafood, but the alliance aimed to promote all things Mid West WA food and beverages, and connect the consumer to the food. “We also want to connect producers with other producers, and to fund other opportunities to grow sustainable businesses — a small supply chain is good for everyone involved,” she said. “The Mid West is very comprehensive as a food region, but it doesn’t yet produce everything and there are opportunities to grow into some of those spaces in the future.” The 2024 Tastes of the Mid West at the Expo will feature the hospitality team of students and lecturers from the Central Regional TAFE, along with invited local chefs and guests to create a Mid West-inspired tasting and samples menu. Each segment will consist of a 20-25-minute cooking demonstration to showcases the best of Mid West produce, along with tips and ideas on how to create the dishes at home. It’s an opportunity to listen, learn and then taste a lovely array of samples at the end of the demonstration. CR TAFE hospitality portfolio manager Juan Gutierrez Serrano said TAFE students would have the chance to showcase their culinary skills and experience by cooking for the public. “We take pride in using locally sourced produce, as the Mid West region is known for producing some of the finest food in Australia,” he said. “It presents a valuable learning opportunity for our students to gain insights into all aspects of food preparation, presentation, and cooking in a commercial situation, a great step forward their entry into the industry.”