The two-day Newdegate Machinery Field Days jumped into action on day one with an exciting dog jump competition and a newcomer to the event, a Border Collie named Kalanie, taking out the win clearing 2.5 metres. Bunbury-based K9 Connections agility dog trainer Renee Rice entered her six-year-old Border Collie that travelled in July to the National Agility Canine competition in NSW, taking out the champion title, but Kalanie had not competed in a dog jump previously. “She took to the jump like a champion,” Ms Rice said. “I contribute her wins to her fitness and desire to please. “She had her first pups five months ago — I wasn’t expecting her to do so well.” Ms Rice said she would love to have a repeat performance with Kalanie next year. “We’ll give it another red-hot crack,” she said. “We attended the field days to showcase the agility dog demonstration, the dog jump was a bonus to enjoying a great time at Newdegate. “Agility is a great outlet for working dogs who don’t have access to stock. “Having a good relationship with your dog is the best way to enjoy competitions, but mostly have fun and keep them healthy and fit.”