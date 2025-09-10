An unassuming road at the Newdegate Machinery Field Days was transformed into a prehistoric playground when some of the event’s most important corporate partners donned inflatable dinosaur costumes for the inaugural Dino Dash. It was the first time the 100m sprint contest had been held, with representatives from the Field Days’ main partners wearing the costumes for a running race that delighted crowds of adults and children alike. Among those running were representatives from accounting firm Colin Cook and Associates, the Shire of Lake Grace, Bendigo Bank Kulin, Nutrien Ag Solutions and CSBP Fertilisers. Nutrien category assistant Breez Pirangi, who is based in Perth, blitzed the field to take home the top prize, saying he felt he had an “age advantage”. “I was the youngest Nutrien representative here, and probably the youngest running the race,” he laughed. “I felt confident going into it... if you put money on me, I would have done well.” Newdegate Machinery Field Days vice president Stephanie Clarke-Lloyd, who will take the reigns next year, said the event was inspired by similar events held at racetracks or at community events in Japan and the US. “We saw something similar on Instagram, and thought it was quite funny... it’s a good way to bring our sponsors together and was a bit of fun on the day,” she said. “It was a surprise to our partners, who had no idea until the day... but they were great sports.” The winners took home a Yeti eski full of drinks, donated by McKenzie Home Hardware in Lake Grace.