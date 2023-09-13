For more than half a century the Newdegate Machinery Field Days has been showcasing the best in agricultural innovation, machinery, lifestyle and community — and this year was no different. Each year, the top exhibitors are rewarded at the Field Days with a cash prize, a plaque and bragging rights through the Display Awards — this year presented on the first day of the September 6 and 7 event. Newdegate Machinery Field Days organisers have a unique arrangement with Wagin Woolorama volunteers, who make the nearly 350km return journey to judge their Display Awards each year. Judges were on the hunt for the best in six different display categories: heavy industry; light industry; stud stock; off-road, outdoors and camping; family interest; and marketing and financial services. They also presented three individual awards: best new innovation, new release, and the farm inventor of the year. Countryman spoke with each of the award winners to find out more about their sites and innovations. Heavy Industry Display Award (sponsored by CSBP): McIntosh and Son A giant Gold Acres boomsprayer helped McIntosh and Son wrestle the title from last year’s winner AgWest Machinery. McIntosh and Son Katanning branch manager Devon Gilmour said a lot of planning had gone in to bringing together the exhibit. “We expanded the product range on site this year to include for the first time a parts section which received a lot of interest,” he said. Other pieces on show included New Holland tractors and a header, two wheel motorbikes and a range of portable generators. Light Industry Display Award (sponsored by Moylan Grain Silos): Peregrine Group Albany-based Peregrine Group scooped its first exhibitor award, with the $10,000 Raptor Benchsaw the top piece on offer at its site. Peregrine Group director Mark Buggins said the Australian-manufactured machine was regularly used by farmers for cutting firewood. “It’s an existing product. . . and we manufacturer it right here in WA,” he said. “They are very efficient, compared to a chainsaw. Peregrine is also a dealer for the FastFENCER machine and recently took on the WA distributorship for Bruder Compressors. Family Interest (sponsored by Newdegate Machinery Field Days): Beaumont Farm Kitchen Heather Wright’s labour of love, Beaumont Farm Kitchen, attracted plenty of attention in the family interest display pavilion. Ms Wright started experimenting with quandongs about five years ago and launched the business two years ago. Since then, her products have been taken on at 25 different retailers across the State. “I started with quandong chilli sauce,” she said. “At the start of this year I launched my quandong coffee in memory of our daughter Billie Wright, who died in a car accident last year. “That keeps me going.” Ms Wright shared her site with her friend Bonnie Stevens, whose Rurale Skincare’s soap business was also wildly popular. Stud Stock Display Award (sponsored by the Countryman): Lewisdale Merino and Poll Merino Stud Ray Lewis took home another Stud Stock Display Award at this year’s event, after scooping the award several times before. The heroes of Mr Lewis’ display were his full-wool rams which showcased his stud’s more than 70 years of breeding expertise. The Field Days comes at the perfect time for Mr Lewis — just days before his annual ram sale on Saturday, September 9. Off-Road, Outdoor and Camping (sponsored by Newman Seedworks): Adventure 4x4 It was Adventure 4x4 managing director Ben Bergsma’s third time exhibiting at Newdegate, a nearly 800km round trip from his home base at Rockingham. While the huge selection of James Baroud roof top tents and ARB bullbars attracted plenty of attention from those passing through, it was an Australian-made MITS Alloy aluminium canopy he believes was the most impressive item on site. Mr Bergsma brought along three different four-wheel-drives, a James Baroud trailer, seven rooftop tents, and several types of camping accessories — from knives and cutlery sets to campfire gear. “We like showing farmers camping vehicles they can both take camping and use on the farm,” he said. Marketing and Financial (sponsored by Whitfert): Elders There was a sea of red at the Elders site at this year’s Field Days, with staff representing all areas of the business including, agronomy, livestock, wool, real estate, and insurance. Lake Grace branch manager Greg Pinney said Newdegate was a great time to interact with a host of visiting customers. Mr Pinney said visitors checked out the “great array of products and services on offer”. “It was a great event to be a part of and Elders was proud to be a solid contributor,” Mr Pinney said. New Innovation Award (Sponsored by Nutrien Ag): Calibre Spraying Brookton-based business Calibre Spraying is close to running out of room on its shelf after scooping more than five exhibitor awards at WA’s agricultural field days in the past two years. It was the 10,000 litre Calibre Quadro spot sprayer that was the star of its showcase at the Newdegate Machinery Field Days. The trailing sprayer has a 36.5m boom fitted with Weed-It Quadro near-infrared sensors. Calibre Spraying director Daniel Watkins said he and R&D manager Scott Morrell were “honoured” taking out this year’s award with the brand new Leap Series. “Precision agriculture is a huge passion of ours and we’re proud to be driving the industry forward,” Mr Watkins said. Farm Inventor Award (sponsored by Nutrien Ag): Chester Brown Industries It was an exciting Field Days for Chester Brown Industries Peter Chester, who won the same award two years ago. His new product was developed for CBH to remove the pins on bulkheads across WA, with 50 delivered to the co-operative. Mr Chester said he modified his first product, the Post-Pulla, to suit CBH Group’s needs. “A few people had seen the Post-Pulla and said I should modify it to pull the bulkhead pins out,” he said. “If the top of the pin comes off nothing flies anywhere. . . it just sits there.” New Release Award (sponsored by AFGRI): Urea Sustain by CSBP It was a special Field Days for CSBP, which is celebrating 100 years of partnering with growers in trials and research. Its newest product, Urea Sustain, was recognised for its ability to reduce the emissions intensity of crop production. The coated fertiliser provides increased application flexibility and nutrient use efficiency. CSBP Fertilisers managing director Mark Scatena said it Urea Sustain extended CSBP’s commitment to research and product development, making innovative products available to improve grower productivity and profitability. “In the 1970s, it was Agras; the 1990s saw the introduction of Flexi-N; and the 2000s saw K-Till and MacroPro come to the market,” he said.