The heart of Newdegate’s sporting community beats strongest in the kitchen — and it’s a group of dedicated volunteers keeping it alive. For more than 30 years, the Winter Sports Auxiliary — formerly known as the Women’s Auxiliary — has run and maintained the kitchen at the Newdegate Indoor Recreation Centre, supporting local hockey, netball, and football groups. While players battle it out on the field, it’s the tireless crew behind the scenes who fuel the action by serving up meals, memories, and a sense of belonging. The small committee of committed volunteers aims to “keep the games and kitchen operating as easily as possible,” according to auxiliary president Alison Spencer. And in turn, the money raised by the not-for-profit is put back into the facility, with surplus funds used to support children’s sport and improve the physical sporting infrastructure in town. Each year, the auxiliary provides grants to help local sporting groups purchase new equipment and subsidise fees for both parents and players. “We utilise our funds for whatever is needed around the sporting facility,” Ms Spencer said. “That is what the auxiliary is about — supporting the community so there are good facilities available for whatever they want to do, and we’ve been lucky to keep it running to do that.” Ms Spencer — who is also the Newdegate Machinery Field Days event co-ordinator — also highlights the important social role the auxiliary plays for its volunteers. For her, it’s been a way to stay connected with the town’s proud sporting history after injuring her knees two decades ago. “So for those of us who missed out on a chance to play on into our later years, it is just a great networking opportunity and socialising opportunity,” she said. A familiar face in the pavilion kitchen is Newdegate local Skadi McDonald, who took on the role of canteen co-manager alongside fellow local mum Gemma Lidster earlier this year. It was a role that “made sense” for Ms McDonald, who is also the tuck shop manager at Newdegate Primary School and well-versed in knowing exactly what food and drinks are required to run a kitchen. Mrs McDonald is the first to admit the pair had big shoes to fill, after stepping into the role formerly filled by Lisa Ness for the past three years. “We have about 12 volunteers on the roster each day, working two-hour shifts,” Mrs McDonald said. “We rely on a lot of volunteers to be able to do this, and everyone is happy to help out.” In the coming weeks, a major shift will occur in the kitchen when the auxiliary volunteers clear the way for the Newdegate Machinery Field Days kitchen volunteers to steer the ship across the two-day event. Many of the Field Days volunteers are also part of the Winter Sports Auxiliary, with both organisations sharing the same commitment to supporting local community events through hard work and hospitality. All of the funds raised in the Pavilion Kitchen are donated directly to local sporting clubs after the Field Days, with volunteers able to nominate a sporting group to receive a funding contribution of $15 per hour. Ms Spencer said the Field Days were a prime example of how good the Newdegate community was at “pitching in to help out” whenever it was necessary. The Pavilion Kitchen will be located on the south eastern side of the Field Days grounds, adjacent to the oval and food court. Breakfast will be available from 6am to 8am on Wednesday and Thursday, lunches Monday to Friday, and dinners on Tuesday and Wednesday from 6pm. This year’s Newdegate Machinery Field Days will be held on September 3 and 4.