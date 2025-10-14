A Japanese union group has threatened to raise with the Government of Japan what it claims is “aggressive anti-union” action by CBH Group after the lockout of 130 dock workers at Kwinana. CBH Group announced last week it would resume the lockout of union employees, after it was paused on September 5 when the Fair Work Commissioner stepped in and recommended a cooling-off period. The unions and the grain exporter failed to come to a resolution during the cooling-off period, with the lockout resuming on October 8. CBH, the Maritime Union of Australia, and the Electrical Trade Union have been slugging it out over a pay increase since August, with wharfies resorting to a week-long strike after their pay was docked by 90 per cent after industrial action that began on August 24. The lockout for all employees covered by the proposed agreement resumed at 5.30am on October 8. Hajime Tekeuchi, president of the Zenkoku-Kowan — or National Federation of Dockworkers’ Unions of Japan — expressed support in an open letter for the MUA and the ETU in the wake of the continued lockout, saying “an injury to one is an injury to all”. In his letter, Mr Tekeuchi said the Japanese union group vowed to report the lockout to the International Transport Workers’ Federation, shipowners, cargo handlers, and all ITF affiliates and the ITF Inspectorate in Japan. “Most concerning is the news that scab labour is being used on or in connection with the Ken Ann, and will be sailing to Hakata, Japan,” Mr Tekeuchi said. “Japanese dockworkers will never allow scab workers and those who hire them to be rewarded for attacking collective bargaining rights and undermining the employment relationship in such an aggressive anti-union way.” Japan is one of WA’s most important grain markets, with about 3 million tonnes of noodle wheat, malt, feed barley, oats and canola shipped to the East Asian country each year. CBH did not comment on the letter directly, instead stating its focus was on the beginning of harvest — with 55 tonnes of feed barley delivered to the co-operative’s Chadwick site near Esperance on October 12. More than 130 workers have been affected by the drawn-out negotiations with CBH, which MUA WA branch secretary Will Tracey said also threatened the “timely handling” of a record harvest. “A number of issues remain in dispute, but the union was working in good faith to resolve these differences through negotiation,” he said. “This has been completely undermined by the company’s latest lockout and their brazenly deceitful and combative behaviour overnight.” Negotiations between the grain exporter and trade union employees have been ongoing for more than a month, with the last two facilitated by the Fair Work Commission. An offer by CBH that included an increase to the headline wage offer was made to the unions on October 3. The Countryman understands all but three employees voted down CBH’s latest offer.