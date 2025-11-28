Leading sheep export industry figures have flagged sector impacts as a result of WA’s declining flock following the devastating impacts of COVID and the impending live trade ban. Rural industry consultant Erin Gorter moderated a panel comprising of Wogerlin Merino stud principle Steven Bolt, WA Shearing Industry Association president president Darren Spencer, and Livestock and Rural Transport Association of WA chief executive Jan Cooper on the first day of the LIVEXchange conference at Crown Perth. The two-day conference kicked off on November 26, in Perth for the first time since 2017. The conference is a joint venture between the Australian Livestock Export Corporation and the Australian Livestock Exporters’ Council, with the WA Livestock Exporters’ Association this year’s host chapter. Mr Spencer said the State’s development of mixed cropping and sheep farming was based around the importance of the available live export trade. He said WA, as a result, had a strong number of Merinos as it suited the wool and export trades — but that was changing as the sheep flock dropped. “During the past two or three year period we’ve seen a dramatic drop in sheep numbers in WA,” Mr Spencer said. “There’s been a change to the composition and where Merinos were once predominant — now we’re getting back to around a 60-40 split of 60 per cent Merinos, and 40 per cent terminals or other breeds, like shedding breeds. “So there has been that change of flock composition within WA.” Ms Cooper said her organisation had experienced a drop in membership numbers as workers look to other industries to fill the work gap. “Five years ago there definitely was much more activity in the livestock transport sector,” she said. “We had more members who were exclusively livestock transporters — that’s now becoming less and less as the flock decreases. “There has been an evolution in that five year that has resulted in more competition between transporters as well . . . the regulatory boom has increased on transporters which is making it much more difficult to get professional drivers.” Mr Bolt was of the opinion that WA has yet to discover the bottom of the flock, that it would take another 12 months to discover as a result of waning producer confidence. “The confidence has been shot; taken out of the whole industry in every sector,” he said. “Until we start seeing that confidence again, I think there’s a bit of time to take a couple of seasons before some confidence is renewed, and the hopefully we’ll start to see build (in confidence). “From a producer point of view, that lack of confidence in the industry . . . people are taking other options, and cropping has certainly been where that real shift has gone. “Growers want security around their financial investment on farm.” In looking to the future of WA’s flock, Mr Spencer said he has been involved in co-design workshops for the looming phase out of the live sheep by sea trade, and working with The Livestock Collective in developing skill transition programs. “We’ve developed a program, and we’re now calling it Beyond the Shed — which is new skills and stronger communities,” he said. “What it’s about is training for our contractors to operate, to keep their staff and to keep their businesses to run alongside the shearing businesses.” Ms Cooper was optimistic about the livestock transport’s future, and said she expects the number of truckies to increase as WA’s sheep flock rises despite the “huge amount of uncertainty” in the sector. “Transporters are resourceful people and they pivot fairly quickly to new opportunities,” she said. “They’ve moved into other areas of transport that have picked up; general freight, doing more road transport — because harvest this year is a blessing for them. “Going forward the dynamics are likely to change a little bit in transport, and they will pick up more work in the livestock sector as the sheep flock increases. “It will be very important going forward for growers, and agents, and exporters to actually engage and communicate with their local carriers — to discuss with them what the future holds. “The ad hoc nature of livestock transport is quite an issue for transporters going forward.”