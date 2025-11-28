Australia’s former Trade Minister has warned of the ‘profound harm’ banning the nation’s live sheep export trade will have on the agriculture industry and the national economy. Speaking at the LIVEXchange conference at Crown Perth, Andrew Robb AO issued a warning to the livestock industry on the impact the ban would have on food security in Middle Eastern countries. Mr Robb served as Federal Trade Minister under former Prime Minister Tony Abbott and Malcolm Turnbull from 2013 to 2016. He said in his time as Trade Minister he was “fortunate to witness” the influence and positive reputation of the Australian agricultural industry in many regions, including Asia and the Middle East. But that reputation was at risk with the banning of the live sheep export trade — Mr Robb said country’s would be feeling unsettled by Australia’s ability to stamp out such a vital and important trade. “I’ve worked in those region, I’ve set up in passes offices in Kuwait, in Israel, many times in other parts of the country — and the talk there is about the live sheep and what it does for the cultural practices — it’s significant,” he said. “This is going to have profound harm, not only to West Australia, but to Australia’s long-standing influence and respect in volatile countries. “We’ve been able to maintain strong, trusted, respected relationships in very volatile parts of the world because of the live sheep and cattle trade.” Mr Robb slammed the ban as a “selfish, destructive act of opportunistic politics — an act of stupidity and self harm”. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese first took a plan to ban live sheep exports to the May 2022 Federal election and again at the May 2025 Federal election, with legislation now passed and the ban set to come into effect from May 2028 despite a WA-led campaign to save the trade. Drawing parallels with the 2011 live cattle export ban under the Gillard Government, Mr Robb said the lives of sheep producers would be changed forever as the industry slowly grinds to a halt. “I’ve got friends and family . . . they’ve taken their lives, so many suicides, so many broken families,” he said. “Most of the people know the damage is done, and if there was some compensation . . . (nothing would) change. “Their lives have been changed forever.” But he urged the industry to not shy away from its political presence or voice, to keep reminding metropolitan areas of the importance of Australian agriculture. “You cannot take anything for granted . . . the remoteness means that most Australians, they see no personal consequence from the huge economic contribution and from the geopolitical achievements,” he said. “This leads to an absence of empathy and an absence of political influence.”