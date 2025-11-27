Denmark’s Dellendale Creamery has been recognised for producing Australia’s best semi-hard eye cheese at the nation’s biggest dairy awards just one week after earning international recognition at the Raclette World Championship. Dellendale’s Churchill Road Raclette was named the country’s Grand Champion Dairy Product in the semi-hard eye-cheese category at the 27th Australian Grand Dairy Awards on November 13. Its Shadforth Tilsit was also a finalist in the same category. The Great Southern creamery was the only WA producer to land an award at the championships. The Denmark-made raclette placed behind two Swiss and one French entry, competing against 38 cheeses from eight countries at the Raclette World Championship held in Switzerland earlier this month. Owner and head cheesemaker Chris Vogel said the recognition of his hard work from industry-recognised judges was a satisfying moment for him. “To take out the category still and to have two products in the grand final — I think that’s pretty good,” he said. “After the various ups and downs you get with a business . . . it’s good to know that more experienced people are saying it’s of the right quality. “It’s a bit of a relief to know that; people that really know their stuff, they say it’s a good product.” Raclette is a semi-soft cheese that is traditionally melted and served with boiled potatoes and pickled gherkins. It is the second time Mr Vogel’s Churchill Road Raclette has been recognised at the national dairy awards — earning the titles of Grand Champion and best cheese at the 2024 awards. He said the award ceremony, held in Melbourne, was a good opportunity to meet industry figures, producers and buyers, and to see the products of fellow cheesemakers. “It’s really good to see that there’s a lot of industry people, other than cheesemakers and dairy manufacturers, going to the Grand Dairy Awards,” he said. “It’s a really great place for wholesalers, shops, and retailers to meet and greet people, and see what our country has on the plate. “There’s really exceptional products out there.” WA and Victoria are Dellendale Creamery’s main markets, with some stock in New South Wales and Queensland — Mr Vogel said he had no plans to begin exporting his product overseas and was focused on domestic demand. “With the recognition that we’re going that style of cheese at an exceptional level — that’s really good, it’s coming together,” he said. “We feel that there’s a big enough demand in Australia and our main goal is to have more of a turnover and not be super expensive. “We learnt that on the east coast a lot of retailers were very happy with our pricing — it made us very competitive with European pricing — and it gave them the opportunity to increase their required margins.” Cheese expert and chief judging Russell Smith said entrants in this year’s competition showed that Australian dairy producers were “in a league of their own”. “The quality of Australian dairy is world-class and what as particularly impressive this year was how producers were able to blend a mix cultural and world-class methods to make it their own,”he said. “From Indian flavours in Sharma’s Kitchen milk badam, The Standard Market Company’s Italian pistachio cannoli ice-cream, to Olympus Cheese’s Mediterranean labneh original herbs flavoured cheese, there was no shortage of international flavours among this year’s winners.” “This year’s entries showed a wonderful breadth of top-tier products. “You can taste the freshness, the innovation, and the pride in these products.” Dairy Australia head of marketing Glenys Zucco said a record-breaking 471 entries across the whole competition showcased Australia’s world-class dairy industry. “With champions from every State, the Australian Grand Dairy Awards truly reflect the rich diversity and talent across our country,” she said. “By celebrating these achievements, we’re inviting Australians to explore the very best our nation has to offer — exceptional dairy products crafted with care, creativity, and uncompromising quality. “Consumers are seeking excellence, and they’re finding it in Australian dairy.”