The longest-serving chair of the WA Livestock Exporters’ Association has been recognised as an industry champion at the nation’s largest livestock export conference in Perth. John Edwards, a well-known export industry figure, had been an enduring presence in the sector for more than four decades before retiring earlier this year. Mr Edwards served as a director of the Australian Livestock Exporters’ Council for 16 years, and hasd put more than 40 years of tireless efforts into the livestock export industry. He also ran operations in Australia for several Middle Eastern and local companies during his time in the industry. Mr Edwards was inducted into the ALEC Hall of Fame and presented with the Ian McIvor Lifetime Achiever award at the LIVEXchange gala dinner in Perth on November 27, in recognition of his hard work and lifetime commitment. He said he was humbled by the recognition of his efforts and induction into the Hall of Fame — and said he could not think of another industry that had such fierce commercial rivalry but also strong fellowship in the benefits of the trade. “My time in Saudi Arabia opened my eyes to the significant role Australian sheep played in the Middle East, supporting food security and their cultural lifestyle,” Mr Edwards said. “It also reinforced the value of the trade to Australian farmers. “Live exports provided an avenue for millions of sheep after the reserve price scheme for wool collapsed, and did the same during the millennium drought. “Processors alone would not have coped — together, we helped farmers to stay in the industry. “I’m proud and privileged to have been part of the industry and, in some small way, having helped to contribute to its success.” LiveCorp chair Troy Setter presented the award to Mr Edwards at the gala dinner. “John started out as a shipboard stockperson back in the 1980s and has gone on to be respected across the globe for his insights and expertise,” he said. “He’s consistently gone above and beyond, offering his time, knowledge and leadership to drive meaningful change. “His efforts have led to substantive improvements and set new benchmarks for the industry.”