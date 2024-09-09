Mullet fanciers took to the Newdegate Machinery Field Days fashion catwalk to contest in the inaugural “best in the West’ mullet competition, with top bragging rights to the winners of the three classes including Lambs, Wieners, and Culls. The “bit of fun” event held on September 4 with 18 well-groomed lads participating, was applauded by a large crowd of family members and those curious about the notorious hairstyle that has origins back to ancient Greece where the style was as much for function as it was for fashion. Newdegate farmhand and field days volunteer Ben Myers said he wanted to be involved for “a bit of fun”, getting his new mullet hair cut the day before the stage was set. “This was my first mullet competition, what a hoot,” he said. Myers took to the catwalk like a man on a mission, throwing his locks around for a Culls title win, while local Containers for Change volunteer Liam Thompson put in a runner-up performance. The Lambs mullet title belonged to young Regan De Lange, 9, of Lake King, who sported a big head of hair as did Brock McIntyre, 16, of Kukerin, who matched it up with the best taking out the Wieners title. If Newdegate will be remembered for anything unique, the mullet competition may be at the top of the list — the lads did it for locks, looks and a whole lot of fun.