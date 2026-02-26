Norah’s Nomads Petting Zoo to debut at Woolorama

Woodanilling-based Norah’s Nomads Petting Zoo is set to make its inaugural appearance at this year’s Wagin Woolorama. It features a Nigerian dwarf goat named Norah who thinks she is a human in a goat’s body. The petting zoo aims to offer a chance to get up close and personal with a wide range of animals, aimed at fostering empathy, responsibility and confidence in children through hands-on interaction. Norah’s Nomads Petting Zoo principal Keren Muthsam said she provides educational insights into animal behaviour, agriculture, and science while offering therapeutic, stress-relieving experiences that lower the blood pressure. “I bring sensory development, social skills, and provide a fun, engaging connection with nature,” she said. “My special animals of rare breeds have historical importance — they are my passion. “When I grew up on a farm, I felt fortunate to be around animals, now I want children to experience that sensation — give them a wonderful opportunity.” Ms Muthsam, who works as a farm manager, said she travels throughout the Great Southern with her zoo to agricultural shows and birthday parties. “I have a strong tie to agriculture, my hobby carries that through fostering the love of animals in children and adults, while providing an education to close the gap between farmers and consumers. “I teach about how the food and fibre cycle starts from the paddock and ends up in people’s cupboards and refrigerators, or as clothes on their backs.”