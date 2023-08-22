The Battle of the Bands is returning to this year’s Newdegate Machinery Field Days after a stellar debut in 2022, with music co-ordinator Holly McDonald in the conductor’s seat once again. Ms McDonald spearheaded the new competition after Great Southern Grammar students wowed the crowd with a knockout performance at the 2021 Field Days. The inaugural battle proved so successful the event has been expanded this year, with more competitors and an updated format. “It was so good; all of the kids that performed were really, really talented,” Ms McDonald said. “Last year’s event was more of a battle of the schools, but this year it will be a more traditional competition between individual bands.” The inaugural competition — between Albany Senior High School, which was represented by several bands, and Bunbury Cathedral Grammar with its 20 student-strong orchestra — proved too difficult for the judges to call, and ended in a draw. This had prompted the shift to a more familiar format this year, Ms McDonald said. “The Bunbury orchestra was spectacular, and then ASHS came with nearly five bands in the end, and they were a real mix between reggae and rock,” she said. “It was really impressive what these kids can do. They just seem to be able to play it like they were born to do it. “But it made the judging very hard … so we’ve tightened up the number of members that you can have in a band (eight), just to try and keep it as fair as possible, and to make the judges’ lives easier, too.” Several bands from ASHS will return to fight for the title this year as well as entrants from newcomer Hale School. Ms McDonald said it was exciting to give boarding school students the opportunity to take part. “These are kids from out here in the country who go to school in Perth, and usually they’d miss out on an event like this, so it’s really cool to be able to have them competing,” she said. Lake Grace rockers Bale Out have provided equipment including microphones, drums and amplifiers, so students will only have to cart their instruments along on the day. In the event of rain, a new venue will ensure both performers and audience are kept warm and dry. “We are switching it up with the stage,” Ms McDonald said. “Last year, we had the truck trailer (provided by Esperance Freight Lines), which was really great, but the weather can be an issue, so we are going to move it up to the CSBP food court. “We’re going to get a pop-up stage happening and hopefully make it even more impressive than last year.” Field Days committee vice-president Stephanie Clarke-Lloyd said Holly had done “a great job” with the event. “The enthusiasm has grown from last year already, and we’ve got way more bands coming this year, and more kids,” she said. “It’ll be fabulous.” The competition will run in intervals from 11am to about 3pm on Wednesday, September 6. Moylan Silos is sponsoring it for the second year, with the Field Days committee also chipping in a generous chunk of funding. When the battle is over, additional sets will be performed by local bands The Robinson Brothers and 3Style. Ms McDonald won’t be the only member of her family helping out on the day, with dad Ashley kept busy as Field Days committee president, mum Fanny in charge of children’s entertainment, and sister Suzy lending a hand wherever needed. “I think it’s just such a nice, feel-good event,” Ms McDonald said. “Everybody’s there, working very hard because we’re a very strong community and a very kind community. “We’re doing this for ourselves and everyone around us, and it’s just a really nice thing to be part of.” The Battle of the Bands will run from 11am-3pm at the CSBP food court stage on Wednesday, September 6. The Newdegate Machinery Field Days will be held on Wednesday, September 6 and Thursday, September 7. View the digital edition of the 2023 program here.