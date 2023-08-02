The machinery, exhibits and oval space may now be bigger, and the technology on show significantly more modern, but the aim of the Mingenew Midwest Expo remains the same — 40 years on.
The annual soiree aims to serve the farming communities surrounding it, by presenting the best in the business of farming, a fact that has been well-documented in Countryman’s own history.
Countryman has dug deep into our and the Mingenew Midwest Expo board’s archives to showcase the Mid West’s biggest agricultural event during the past 40 years.
We hope you spot some familiar faces in these pictures.
This year’s McIntosh and Son Mingenew Midwest Expo will be held on August 9 and 10.