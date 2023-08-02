The machinery, exhibits and oval space may now be bigger, and the technology on show significantly more modern, but the aim of the Mingenew Midwest Expo remains the same — 40 years on.

The annual soiree aims to serve the farming communities surrounding it, by presenting the best in the business of farming, a fact that has been well-documented in Countryman’s own history.

Countryman has dug deep into our and the Mingenew Midwest Expo board’s archives to showcase the Mid West’s biggest agricultural event during the past 40 years.

We hope you spot some familiar faces in these pictures.

This year’s McIntosh and Son Mingenew Midwest Expo will be held on August 9 and 10.

Camera Icon Angus McTaggart, 8, and Hellene McTaggart, of Mingenew. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman / Countryman

Camera Icon Dongara shearer Ross Price proudly displays the Ashley Heitman memorial trophy after his first win in the Mingenew Midwest Expo local shearing competition. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Camera Icon Mingenew Midwest Expo Credit: Mingenew Midwest Expo / Mingenew Midwest Expo

Camera Icon Watheroo farmer Bradley Millsteed, celebrity chef Theo Kalogeracos and Binnu farmer Evan Reynolds cooked up a storm at the McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

Camera Icon Karen Thompson, of Geraldton, wears a custom-made dress by Kaye Teede and jewellery by The Courthouse Collection Pearl Gallery. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

Camera Icon Craig Harrington and Brad Kupsch enjoy Brad Hogg's presentation at the Mingenew Midwest Expo's main event. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

Camera Icon Binnu butcher-turned-farmer Evan Reynolds. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

Camera Icon Mingenew Lions Midwest Expo 2011: Aerial view of the grounds. Credit: supplied

Camera Icon Mingenew Lions Midwest Expo co-ordinator Robert McTaggart. Credit: Danella Bevis / Danella Bevis

Camera Icon Helen Newton during the 2015 expo. Credit: Danella Bevis / Countryman

Camera Icon Mingenew Lions Midwest Expo’s Kym McGlinn, Rob McTaggart and Geoff Yewers. Credit: Danella Bevis / Countryman

Camera Icon A bird's-eye view of the Mingenew Lions Midwest Expo 2013 on day 2 thanks to Westralia Helicopters. Credit: Danella Bevis / Danella Bevis

Camera Icon A bird's-eye view of the Mingenew Lions Midwest Expo 2013 on day 2 thanks to Westralia Helicopters. Credit: Danella Bevis / Countryman

Camera Icon Ray Kelly with the key components to the Windmill Ejector System he invented. Credit: Bill Hatto / The West Australian

Camera Icon Wildflower display co-ordinator Dalwn Swinbank. Credit: Bill Hatto / The West Australian

Camera Icon Peter Batten of Yuna, with his Curnow Wunda cleaner for seed. Credit: Bill Hatto / The West Australian

Camera Icon Inventions: Lloyd Griffiths talks to Charlie Messina Credit: G Heaslip / The West Australian

Camera Icon Inventions: John Cook and Peter Hewlett, with the seeder. Credit: G Heaslip / The West Australian

Camera Icon A local girl modelling. Credit: Gregory Heaslip / The West Australian

Camera Icon Inventions: The Kellerberrin Cobras. Credit: G Heaslip / The West Australian

Camera Icon Faye Smart putting the finishing touches on posters for the expo. Credit: Mal Fairclough / The West Australian