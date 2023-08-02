Search
Mingenew Midwest Expo: Celebrating 40 years of the region’s special agricultural event

Headshot of Cally Dupe
Cally DupeCountryman
Aerial pictures of the Mingenew Expo.
Camera IconAerial pictures of the Mingenew Expo. Credit: Bill Hatto/The West Australian

The machinery, exhibits and oval space may now be bigger, and the technology on show significantly more modern, but the aim of the Mingenew Midwest Expo remains the same — 40 years on.

The annual soiree aims to serve the farming communities surrounding it, by presenting the best in the business of farming, a fact that has been well-documented in Countryman’s own history.

Countryman has dug deep into our and the Mingenew Midwest Expo board’s archives to showcase the Mid West’s biggest agricultural event during the past 40 years.

We hope you spot some familiar faces in these pictures.

This year’s McIntosh and Son Mingenew Midwest Expo will be held on August 9 and 10.

Angus McTaggart, 8, and Hellene McTaggart, of Mingenew.
Camera IconAngus McTaggart, 8, and Hellene McTaggart, of Mingenew. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman/Countryman
Dongara shearer Ross Price proudly displays the Ashley Heitman memorial trophy after his first win in the Mingenew Midwest Expo local shearing competition.
Camera IconDongara shearer Ross Price proudly displays the Ashley Heitman memorial trophy after his first win in the Mingenew Midwest Expo local shearing competition. Credit: Bob Garnant/Countryman
Mingenew Midwest Expo
Camera IconMingenew Midwest Expo Credit: Mingenew Midwest Expo/Mingenew Midwest Expo
Watheroo farmer Bradley Millsteed, celebrity chef Theo Kalogeracos and Binnu farmer Evan Reynolds cooked up a storm at the McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo.
Camera IconWatheroo farmer Bradley Millsteed, celebrity chef Theo Kalogeracos and Binnu farmer Evan Reynolds cooked up a storm at the McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo. Credit: Cally Dupe/Countryman
Karen Thompson, of Geraldton, wears a custom-made dress by Kaye Teede and jewellery by The Courthouse Collection Pearl Gallery.
Camera IconKaren Thompson, of Geraldton, wears a custom-made dress by Kaye Teede and jewellery by The Courthouse Collection Pearl Gallery. Credit: Cally Dupe/Countryman
Craig Harrington and Brad Kupsch enjoy Brad Hogg's presentation at the Mingenew Midwest Expo's main event.
Camera IconCraig Harrington and Brad Kupsch enjoy Brad Hogg's presentation at the Mingenew Midwest Expo's main event. Credit: Cally Dupe/Countryman
Binnu butcher-turned-farmer Evan Reynolds.
Camera IconBinnu butcher-turned-farmer Evan Reynolds. Credit: Cally Dupe/Countryman
Mingenew Lions Midwest Expo 2011: Aerial view of the grounds.
Camera IconMingenew Lions Midwest Expo 2011: Aerial view of the grounds. Credit: supplied
Mingenew Lions Midwest Expo co-ordinator Robert McTaggart.
Camera IconMingenew Lions Midwest Expo co-ordinator Robert McTaggart. Credit: Danella Bevis/Danella Bevis
Helen Newton during the 2015 expo.
Camera IconHelen Newton during the 2015 expo. Credit: Danella Bevis/Countryman
Mingenew Lions Midwest Expo’s Kym McGlinn, Rob McTaggart and Geoff Yewers.
Camera IconMingenew Lions Midwest Expo’s Kym McGlinn, Rob McTaggart and Geoff Yewers. Credit: Danella Bevis/Countryman
A bird's-eye view of the Mingenew Lions Midwest Expo 2013 on day 2 thanks to Westralia Helicopters.
Camera IconA bird's-eye view of the Mingenew Lions Midwest Expo 2013 on day 2 thanks to Westralia Helicopters. Credit: Danella Bevis/Danella Bevis
A bird's-eye view of the Mingenew Lions Midwest Expo 2013 on day 2 thanks to Westralia Helicopters.
Camera IconA bird's-eye view of the Mingenew Lions Midwest Expo 2013 on day 2 thanks to Westralia Helicopters. Credit: Danella Bevis/Countryman
Ray Kelly with the key components to the Windmill Ejector System he invented.
Camera IconRay Kelly with the key components to the Windmill Ejector System he invented. Credit: Bill Hatto/The West Australian
Wildflower display co-ordinator Dalwn Swinbank.
Camera IconWildflower display co-ordinator Dalwn Swinbank. Credit: Bill Hatto/The West Australian
Peter Batten of Yuna, with his Curnow Wunda cleaner for seed.
Camera IconPeter Batten of Yuna, with his Curnow Wunda cleaner for seed. Credit: Bill Hatto/The West Australian
Inventions: Lloyd Griffiths talks to Charlie Messina
Camera IconInventions: Lloyd Griffiths talks to Charlie Messina Credit: G Heaslip/The West Australian
Inventions: John Cook and Peter Hewlett, with the seeder.
Camera IconInventions: John Cook and Peter Hewlett, with the seeder. Credit: G Heaslip/The West Australian
A local girl modelling.
Camera IconA local girl modelling. Credit: Gregory Heaslip/The West Australian
Inventions: The Kellerberrin Cobras.
Camera IconInventions: The Kellerberrin Cobras. Credit: G Heaslip/The West Australian
Faye Smart putting the finishing touches on posters for the expo.
Camera IconFaye Smart putting the finishing touches on posters for the expo. Credit: Mal Fairclough/The West Australian
Aerial pictures of the Mingenew Expo.
