WA’s biggest agricultural field day has celebrated another year with thousands flocking to the small town of Dowerin to enjoy an amazing line-up of speakers and displays under the warm late-winter sun. Each year, more than 20,000 people attend the two-day Dowerin Machinery Field Days — this year held on August 27 and 28 — which is one of more than 40 agricultural field days held across Australia each year. This year’s event included a sold-out roster of exhibitors, ranging from machinery dealerships to home and lifestyle displays. The event launched with the official opening on mid Wednesday morning, featuring musical performances and a short address from WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis. An impressive line-up of fashion, home and garden, music, photography and wellbeing stalls headlined at the Lionel John Metcalf Pavilion, while cooking demonstrations were heavily attended at the Craig Mostyn Group Pavilion Kitchen in the Euroz Hartleys Pavilion. Fan favourites including the Kelpie jumping, battle of the school bands, Wheatbelt songwriters showcase, woodchopping demonstrations, the Young Farmer Challenge, face painting and PS5 farming simulator gaming, all returned to the delight of the all-ages crowd. Perth sisters Maddie Mynott, 5, and Margot Mynott, 3, loved the chance to see the countryside and the best of what agriculture has to offer, with their favourite things being the sheep shearing, seeing Betty the draught horse and climbing on tractors. Chester Bear, 4, of Perth, couldn’t pick a favourite coloured tractor — instead saying “red, green and blue” were all of his favourites. It was a short trip from home for Wyalkatchem youngster Grayson Hammond, 4, whose favourite part of the event was seeing a robotic dog called Ben Ben “doing funny tricks” at the Murdoch University exhibit — and having an ice cream. The State’s agricultural field day season kicked off with the Dowerin event, and will wrap up with the Newdegate Machinery Field Days on September 3 and 4.