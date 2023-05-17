The best of WA’s $50 million honey industry will be showcased at this year’s Honey Festival at the Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day, with plans to bring together dozens of beekeeping and industry stalls.

Since 2019, the State’s biggest celebration of honey and the amazing people that produce it has been held at the annual Field Day as a way to boost engagement with the industry that spans across the State.

The Honey Festival will be one of two produce festivals held at the Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day on May 28 this year, with plans to hold the State’s second Slow Olive Festival at the event on the same day.

Honey Festival committee member Leilani Leyland, who owns Bees Neez Apiaries in Beechina near Chidlow, said it was perfect timing for the WA Honey Festival, which is the final soiree at the end of four weeks of celebrations for WA Honey Month in May.

“The Honey Festival is about promoting the importance of bees to the public and existing beekeepers,” she said.

“People are so intrigued by local food, and a lot of people buy honey but don’t think much about how it got into the jar.

“We always aim to have a wonderful atmosphere, with lots of people buzzing through.”

A long-term beekeeper, Ms Leyland said interest in honey businesses and hobby hives was booming in WA.

To be a beekeeper in WA, it is a legal requirement to register with the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development.

It is also important for people to check with their local council whether bees can be kept on their property.

Ms Leyland said the importance of biosecurity had been hammered home after varroa mite outbreaks in the eastern states.

“If we don’t know how many bees hives there are in WA, we wouldn’t be able to trace an outbreak,” she said.

“So bee biosecurity is a key focus of the event.”

A key pillar of the annual Honey Festival is the annual Honey Cake competition, which had a makeover last year and now includes an open class as well as the much-loved Honey Cake category.

Much-loved chef Jo Colijn-Dew — who runs Cafe Mojo in Mundaring — has come on board as a judge this year.

Those wanting to enter can bring their cake to the showgrounds between 9am and 11am on the day of the Honey Festival, before the presentation and cooking demonstrations between 11.30am and 1.30pm.

Other competitions include the Meade and Ambrosia, Honey and Beeswax, and Honey Innovation, with a range of judges including lead judge Gabe Tan, as well as Joy Coy, Nicole Novak and Araluen Hagen.

At 12pm, Ms Colijin Dew (who is known as Chef Jo) will announce the winners of this year’s Honey Cake and Open Cake categories, and carry out a fun cooking demonstration on stage

At 1pm, the winners of the Honey, Beeswax, Meade and Ambrosia competition will be revealed by the other four.

Bee Greedy Honey owners Zoey and Brett Greedy were named the perpetual trophy winners last year.

WA’s honey and associated products industry is worth up to $50m per year, while pollination — important in crops including avocados, almonds, apples and strawberries — contributes $1.2 billion to the WA economy.

The industry employs 1000 beekeepers, 200 people in processing and packing, 200 in retail and 100 in other areas, including research, across the State.

Meanwhile, honeybees contribute an estimated $14.2 billion to the agricultural economy.

The Honey Festival was first held at the House of Honey in 2012, and had a number of homes before finally settling on the Field Day.

Entry forms are available at: bicwa.com.au/the-honey-festival

The Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day will be held from 9am-4.30pm on Sunday, May 28, at the Gidgegannup Showground at 2171 Toodyay Road in Gidgegannup.

Entry for children under 16 is free.

Tickets are $15 for adults and can be purchased at the gate at https://events.humanitix.com/gidgegannup-small-farm-field-day-bn8ruyjr