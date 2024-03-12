Let’s Get Together was a fitting theme for the 51st celebration of the Wagin Woolorama, with more than 21,000 pouring through the gates at WA’s biggest sheep show and Merino wool showcase on March 8 and 9. Wagin’s flagship two-day event went off without a hitch again — a credit to the Woolorama committee and army of volunteers whose boundless dedication bring it to life each year. Sheep and wool were the star attractions as usual, with the State’s finest Merino, Poll Merino and British and Australasian breeds attracting plenty of interest to the two sheep sheds. Other drawcards included a sold-out rodeo, fashion show, and competitions for everything from cattle and poultry to art, cooking and photography. Woolorama president Paul Powell said he was chuffed to see the oval at Wagin Showgrounds packed to the brim for the second year after a COVID-19-induced hiatus in 2022. “It went off really well; it was a very successful event overall,” he said. “Talking to the exhibitors, I think everybody had a really great show.” Some 337 exhibitors attended this year, while a whopping 2783 entrants were received for the show’s various competitions. “The wool displays and the livestock were excellent again, as always,” Mr Powell said. “The wool pavilion was great, the fashion parade was fantastic, and the home and lifestyle pavilion was nigh on full, which was really excellent to see.” Woolorama was first held in 1972 but the event itself has a much longer history, with this year marking the 120th Wagin Agricultural Show. A storm did little to dampen spirits on the Friday, with farmers welcoming the wet weather ahead of the upcoming seeding season. But it was Saturday that drew the biggest crowds, with thousands making the most of an idyllic 23C day. “We had the Governor (Chris Dawson) and his wife down for the day; they came to the president’s lunch with his entourage, and he was absolutely rapt,” Mr Powell said. Other notable guests included larger than-life celebrity butcher Vince Garreffa, who demonstrated his craft to the public, and WA Nationals deputy leader Peter Rundle, who officially opened the proceedings on Friday. Event co-ordinator and secretary Sue Dowson paid tribute to everyone involved. “It was an action-packed, exciting couple of days, and the committee and volunteers put on a fantastic show,” she said. “The event was well patronised and we had great feedback from all the trade fair exhibitors and people who attended. “Without great volunteers and the support from sponsors and exhibitors, we wouldn’t have shows like this. It is a very, very important event for Wagin and the region.” The 2025 Wagin Woolorama will be held on March 7 and 8.