Peel have extended their dominance over the colts division of football’s Country Championships, defeating South West by 26 points in the division one grand final. In a rematch of 2024’s decider, the Cavaliers retained their title by powering home with a five-goal to two second half which secured a 9.8 (62) to 5.6 (36) victory at The Good Grocer Park. The win is Peel’s fourth across the last five carnivals, three of which they have finished by beating the State’s traditional country football powerhouse in their final game. Midfielder Riley Crowd claimed the Ken Baxter Medal for the game’s best player afield on the back of a brilliant performance for the winners which included the goal that kick-started his team’s dominant finish. Midfielder Harry Jones and defender Spence Wiggers gave their all for the South West but Peel had strong performers all over the ground, including Saul McCann (three goals) in attack and 16-year-old ruckman Trent Robertson. Peel dominated the battle for field position in the opening term but both of their goals through Kolby Vellprecht and Chase Miller came at the end of sweeping end-to-end transition moves. Evan Hill inspired South West early in the second term, evading multiple tacklers and slotting a finish from the boundary line to give them their first goal of the day in the quarter’s first two minutes before following up by converting a set shot soon after. Having had a chance only seconds earlier taken away from him due to a reversed free kick, Peel’s Ashton Lee Steere marked truly in the goal square on the half-time siren and converted to give his side a five-point lead at the main break. A tense start to the third term which saw both teams miss some chances was broken by Peel stacking on three goals in the final 10 minutes. South West would need to find the major opening at least four times in the final term to overturn their deficit, a tall task they started in the best possible fashion through Kayden Panetta manufacturing a goal only seconds into the quarter. But there was to be no dramatic finish like in 2024, with McCann all but sealing the result by slotting a perfect drop punt from deep in the pocket. In the division two decider, Regional Districts proved far too good for Kimberley, winning by 46 points. The Dogs — made up of players from leagues who do not send their own sides to the carnival — earned promotion to division one at next year’s championships with a 13.8 (86) to 6.4 (40) victory. One of the day’s major highlights came when Regional Districts’ Thomas Coughlan celebrated his third-term goal with a backflip, firing up a healthy crowd. Liam Unicomb was lively in attack for the Spirit, kicking four goals. The third-place play-offs saw Great Northern survive a late challenge from Great Southern to win by three points (division one) after West Pilbara overcame Avon-Mortlock by six points (division two). All games from the Country Championships are being broadcast live on Streamer.