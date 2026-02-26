Wagin Woolorama contributes greatly: Shire President

Shire of Wagin president Phil Blight said Wagin Woolorama is a major contributor to the community and would benefit greatly from a substantial $300,000 grant directed at the next three years. This grant, handed to the Wagin Agricultural Society by the Federal Government to specifically run Woolorama, is part of the Showcasing Australia Agriculture Regional Trade Events Program. “They (Woolorama committee) have been running on a tight budget, and that was made worse by the shutdown through the COVID year, anything that freezes up their financials would provide much needed opportunities,” Mr Blight said. “I have all the confidence in the committee that they will invest the grant money wisely.” Wagin Woolorama president Fiona Dawson said the dollar amount that the event brought to local and surrounding communities was not known. “Agriculture shows Australian wide contribute more than $1 billion to the nation’s economy,” she said. Mr Blight said the shire contributed $70,000 annually to the event. “The community at large as well as the shire are enormously proud to host Woolorama every year,” he said. “It adds value to the local and surrounding regions.” The Shire of Wagin acting chief executive officer John Fathers said recent shire investments included the purchase of an oil tanker to act as a water carrier to fight bushfires. The Wagin airfield was also upgraded with a sealed tarmac area at a cost of $75,000 to enable a water bomber aircraft to land. “After completion in December, it was in use soon after to fight a local bushfire,” Mr Fathers said. “New Water tanks funded by the WA Government’s All West Australians Reducing Emergencies program include a 236,000-litre tank to be set up at the Wagin showgrounds, at a cost of $42,000. “The other 110,000l water tank will go in at Wedgecarrup in the shire of Wagin, where there is no mains water supply.” Mr Fathers said 12 weather stations were being installed around the district to supply more accurate readings on temperature, humidity, rainfall and direction. “This will give data access to the local fire management team to know how dangerous conditions are before implementing harvest and vehicle bans,” he said. Mr Fathers said planning was taking place for shire staff accommodation with a budget of $900,000 for two modular houses. He said other shire planning was directed towards Landcare, increased staffing for health and welfare, additional water resources, and improved heavy vehicle access through town.