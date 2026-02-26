Natural and wearable clothing designs with proud Australian-made labels to be featured at this year’s Wagin Woolorama’s fashion parades. Made from homegrown Merino wool, and other materials derived from animals or plants. including cotton and silk, the crowd will experience the comfort and style of natural fibres at their best. Fashion co-ordinator Chesney Dawson, who will be assisted by Zahlee Buck, said she welcomed visitors to the Woolorama Wool Pavilion to witness fashion in motion with local models wearing WA-designed and Eastern States collections. Ms Dawson said back by popular demand would be Swoolly by Scanlan, the Williams Woolshed, Narrogin-based Sanity and the return of the Australian Wool Innovation’s Runway Kit, including a not-to-miss 11-designer collection. The AWI Runway Kit includes designer labels from Trenery, Sass & Bide, SABA, SEED Heritage, Country Road, Viktoria & Woods, Marcs, Witchery, Iris & Wool, Kookai, Aere & Zara. Australian Wool Innovation consultation and grants manager Vanessa Peyton said AWI, as a proud supporter of Wagin Woolorama, was thrilled to be providing garments for the fashion parade. “The AWI Runway Kit is a great initiative that brings the latest wool fashion trends to regional communities across Australia,” she said. “AWI’s foundations involve assisting in sourcing the items, supporting the woolgrowers, designers and manufacturers. “The Runway Kit was created to support organisers of regional events to showcase examples of wearable wool fashion.” Ms Peyton said the kit would feature at various events nationwide and showcase wearable and commercially available wool apparel from some of Australia’s best-know designers and retailers. “New this year will be Corrgin-based Feet by Flair and Cowella-based Kerry Munns Artlife,” Ms Dawson said. Ms Munn grew up in the Wheatbelt where colour and light stretched endlessly across the landscape. “I learned to see beauty in every detail, to trust intuition and to express myself freely in my wearable art clothing,” she said. “My designs create wearable art in dresses, scarves, and clothing that carry the same spirit of freedom and colour as my paintings. “I want to provide women with not just clothing, but a reflection of who they are, bold, vibrant, unapologetic and free.” The Wagin Woolorama Fashion parades will be held four times each day on March 6 and 7 beginning with the first show at 10am, followed by shows at 11.30am, 1pm and 3pm, except for Saturday’s last show scheduled at 2.30pm.