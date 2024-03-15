The Wagin Woolorama Fashion Parade was another big hit this year, with local models on the catwalk showcasing Australia’s finest Merino wool creations. Fashion head steward Zali Spencer said the show was a great success and congratulated everyone involved. “I was incredibly proud of our show, our models and of the garments we made to showcase,” she said. “Coming from someone who has only modelled in it once before, to organising all of it and modelling in it this year, I think it was absolutely amazing. “We’ve had nothing but great feedback about the show and everyone’s loving seeing Australian Merino wool up on the stage, and seeing local models, too.” Ms Spencer said the models were a big hit. “That’s such a highlight for people, because quite often they know someone up there (on the catwalk),” she said. Ms Spencer said the turnout was one of the biggest she had seen and the applause from the audience the most encouraging she has heard while working with the fashion parade.