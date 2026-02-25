Young inspiring chefs are set to cook up local produce at this year’s Wagin Woolorama with the event’s first introduction of the Kids in the Kitchen initiative. Endorsed by WA Food Ambassador Don Hancey, who will be also conducting cooking demonstrations including food conversations with local farmers. The demo cooking events will be conducted on Friday at 2pm, and Saturday at 10.30am with the Kids in the Kitchen competition on Saturday at 1.45pm all located in the entertainment area behind the Wine Baa. Mr Hancey said the objective of Kids in the Kitchen was to empower youth across WA with the skills and knowledge to prepare healthy, culturally inspired dishes, using local ingredients. “It aims to link kids to job pathways in the hospitality and tourism industry,” he said. “Our cooking demos along with the kid’s initiative will celebrate and preserve the diverse cultural heritage of WA through culinary arts and medicinal value of foods. “We hope to foster community spirit and cohesion through regional events and activities throughout the year.” Mr Hancey said Kids in the Kitchen was designed to encourage healthy eating habits and nutrition awareness among youth and their communities. “The initiative is poised to become an annual iconic event on WA’s culinary calendar,” he said. The coordinator assisting Mr Hancey, Down South Creative director Simone Klose said the initiative was a “culinary revolution”. “It’s a gateway to a world of opportunities for the young minds of the region,” she said. “At Woolorama, we expect contestants between 10 and 16 that will showcase their culinary skills in a cook-off. “They will be winning great prizes, but the real value lies in the experiences gained, the connections forged, and the potential for personal and community growth.” Mr Hancey and Ms Klose’s cooking demonstrations will be conducted on March 6 and 7. The Kids in the Kitchen competition will be held for one session on March 7. Mr Hancey said about nine kids would cook their own recipe on stage - cooked and served within 30 minutes. “Three judges will determine which recipe takes out the top overall prize, based on taste and how the dish showcases local produce,” he said. “We will select the contestants throughout the Wheatbelt with entries submitted to schools and agricultural colleges.” The Kids in the Kitchen initiative will be conducted at various events throughout this year including the Kununurra Agricultural Show in July, and Esperance Agricultural Show in October. To find out more, contact Simone Klose at info@downsouthcreative.com.au or Don Hancey at don@donhancey.com.au.