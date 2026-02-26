Woolorama photo exhibition features an ‘Australian story’

This year’s Wagin Woolorama photography section features an exhibition of historical significance with a focus on the Ball family, who farmed near the town in the early 1900s. The late Rob and Dawn Ball were descendants of Ben Ball, who established their property Fernihurst Farm in 1912. The couple had four children - Heather, Greg, Christine and Jill. Tragically, the children’s parents died from cancer within two years of each other in 1970 and 1972. Despite the caring offers from aunts and uncles, the four young children, bounded by grief, chose to stay together on the farm. The oldest child, Heather, mastered cooking and housekeeping, Greg, the only boy, took on the running of the farm, while the younger girls continued with school. They handled life’s ups and downs sadly without the keystones of the family. Greg still manages the farm, and Heather married Ken Painter, a local farmer. Christine and her husband John Rigg ran a supermarket for 30 years, and Jill became a primary school teacher. In each of the more than 50 years since the death of their parents, the three sisters and their brother would gather, and matriarch Heather captured it all in a photograph. This collection of their photos will be on display as a document of rural people who survived a cruel twist of fate yet learned how to soldier on. Wagin Woolorama photography steward Glenys Ball said it was an Australian story. “It’s incredible how they handled their crisis in life without adults,” she said. The photography section has nine classes including the inaugural Youth (under 18) Open Topic, which does not allow images from mobile phones. Competition sponsor Johnny Lee of Johnny Photography in Dumbleyung said it aims to encourage young people to “pick a camera up”. “Camera photography has larger pixels that better transmits between colours,” he said. Ms Ball said last year, the photography section had 125 entries. “I’ve been the steward for 12 years and noticed a progression with the images with improved camera lens quality,” she said. Entries close at the close of business on February 27, with online entry available at woolorama.com.au.