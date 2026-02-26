Woolorama Rodeo to draw big crowd to break in new arena

An expected larger crowd of 2500 people will be on hand at this year’s Blight Haulage Wagin Woolorama Rodeo to witness all the spills and thrills from the new arena where WA’s best cowboys and cowgirls will bring it on. The full-event rodeo will be action-packed and promises to bring one of WA’s best cowboys to the Woolorama arena in Muchea-based Jack Collins, who spends time competing in North America to gain world-acclaimed experience. The adrenalin will be running high with top bragging rights awarded to the Australian Bushmen’s Campdraft and Rodeo Association all round champions who perform at their best level in this ever-increasing sport of courage and skill. The rodeo opens at 5.30pm on Saturday, March 7 and promises to be bigger and better with the arena moved to a new location, adjacent to Woolorama Way, that allows more space for both competitors and spectators. Tickets are Adults $25, and those under 16 will only pay $5. Collins, 24, said he was excited to return to Woolorama to hang five in the open bull and saddlebronc events. The New York Times labelled these rodeo events as the most dangerous in the world of sport, but the industry claims to be doing its part to make injuries a thing of the past. Collins said he was nearly at his peak in the rough stock events, with an aim to enter the Professional Rodeo Association circuit on his return to North America this year. He has earned the title of overall champion the past two years running in the amateur circuit in Canada which entitles him to move into the professional circuit. “In Canada, I compete in up to four rodeos on a weekend — this keeps me focused in my head,” he said. “Riding bucking stock requires mental and physical strength and the ability to balance through all the twists and bucks thrown at you to make the required time and to score high marks from the judges. “I am hoping to draw good mounts at Woolorama that will thrill the crowd and possibly score me a few wins” Collins said rough stock competitors usually require at least 100 rides to begin to understand the level of technique required to become a champion of the sport. Rodeo steward Jay Ward said the rodeo was a popular event that attracted a good crowd of thrillseekers. “In the past, we have usually sold out to a capacity crowd of 2000, and with the new grounds, we can draw in an extra 500 spectators,” he said. “It’s a good way to catch up, have a beer and talk the talk.” The new grounds would increase the crowd capacity to 2500 while still maintaining a bar area where spectators were able watch while enjoying a drink. “This year will be a trial for the new location, we are in the midst of laying down the sand floor for the comfort of the competitors, particularly the rough stock riders who prefer a soft landing when dismounted,” Mr Ward said. “We believe the sand will also allow for fast times for the barrel racers. “Competitors have had their input, it’s a slightly different layout, but within standards.” ABCRA WA zone president Scott Keilar said the new grounds would make way for a solid future for the Wagin Woolorama Rodeo. “I’ve been assisting with the layout and Mr Ward and his team are putting in a great effort to improve the event,” he said. He said two large screens would be available to conveniently view all the action. “This year, R.M. Williams has come on board to sponsor the live band which begins at 8pm,” Mr Ward said.