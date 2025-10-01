New season lamb prices are beginning to show signs of divergence across the country. Heavier, well-finished prime lambs continue to attract strong processor and feedlot demand, with recent sales seeing heavy lambs make up to $300–$330/head at the Muchea Livestock Centre in WA and more than $460/head at Forbes in NSW. Trade-weight lambs have generally held in the $220–$290/head range. By contrast, lighter and unfinished lambs that have not yet reached suitable weights are drawing interest primarily from backgrounders, but at more conservative levels. At Muchea, store and feeder lambs were mostly $120–$170/head, with plainer drafts as low as $80–$130/head, confirming the softer pricing trend for under finished stock. Buyer representatives in the backgrounder segment are taking a cautious approach with expectations that values for unfinished lambs may need to soften further from those currently being achieved. Recent sales nationally have reinforced this trend, confirming a widening price gap between slaughter-ready prime lambs and lighter unfinished stock Outlook Agora livestock have varying feeder lamb requirements. Spot prices available from October to January, 2026. Breeding ewes’ interest on the rise. Agora’s Base+ forward pricing contracts continue to offer timely risk management options for producers for the summer period. WA processor prices: Old season trade lambs: $9.80/kg cwt. New season trade lambs: $10.20 cwt. Airfreight lambs: $8.50/kg cwt. Light and heavy mutton: $6.50/kg cwt. Indicative feeder lamb prices Crossbred feeder lamb: (48kg+ $4.80). Merino feeder lamb: (48kg+ $4.60). Crossbred feeder lamb: (35kg+ $4.50). Crossbred feeder lamb: (28kg $4.40). Merino lamb: (36kg $4.30). Shedder lambs: (34kg $4.50). For producers seeking more certainty, contact the Agora Trade Desk for quotes on both fixed price and Base+ pricing options for your stock.