The WA lamb market remains in a heavy oversupply, with feedlots turning off the XB store lambs they purchased before Christmas and a lot of producers now turning off their first draft of trade-ready Merinos. The result has been a swift pull-back from buyers: prices have been stable but new bookings are as rare as hens' teeth. New mutton bookings are non-existent. East coast markets have also had an increase in supply but are still trading at a reasonable level, and there is still demand. In WA, this is translating to on-farm prices of over $2 for XB and roughly a 20¢ discount for Merinos. Goat markets have again been flat. WA is $1.70/kg HSCW. The east coast is around $3. Live export markets have continued to kick back into gear. Prices were up another 10-15¢ over the past week, with steers getting $3.30 for mid-March delivery. Processor grids have been flat and remain around $5/kg for cows and non-MSA (Meat Standards Australia) cattle, and $5.40 for MSA steers (0-2T).