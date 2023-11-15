Prices in the sheep and lamb market have been relatively stable for the past week, but volumes moving have increased.

The new season lambs are starting to reach trade and feedlot weights, opening up the movement of stock a bit more.

Feedlots remain in the $1.20 — $1.50 range and processors are still around $4.50 — $4.70.

Mutton prices to processors are horrible and it is hard to foresee any improvement while there is a good supply of lambs.

With that said, there is some demand to buy a sheep in areas where there are okay crops and rain has not ruined stubble.

Mutton traders are looking for animals with some wool on them to buy and hold for summer, shear and then sell as mutton in a few months’ time.

The values are not much above the wool the sheep has on its back, but it is an outlet for those needing to sell.

East coast lamb prices have firmed a bit over the past few weeks, with some positive signs heading into the Christmas period.

Direct consignment sheep and lamb prices (hot standard carcase weight) from the Agora Livestock Markets app:

● XB trade lambs: WA direct: $4.60 (very limited volumes), saleyards: $3/kg, east coast $4.80 (up 10¢)

● Merino trade lambs: WA direct: $4.40 (trade weights only), saleyards: $3/kg (unchanged), east coast $4.40 (unchanged)

● Mutton: WA $1.70 (unchanged), east coast $1.40/kg (unchanged)

National goat prices remain unchanged again, with the depot market currently sitting at $1/kg liveweight.

Direct consignment goat prices:

● Liveweight: east coast $1kg (unchanged)

● HSCW: WA $1.90 (unchanged), east coast $2.40 (unchanged)

Cattle has lifted somewhat over the past week.

There is solid interest in the market for light British-bred heifers and steers, at $1.60 — $1.80.

The sentiment seems to be that if you have feed, now is a great opportunity to either buy or get agistment income for those looking to hold or buy cattle.

Direct consignment live export and feeder cattle bids are currently around the following levels:

● Live export steers $2.60

● Live export heifers $2.20

● Feedlot local breed steers ~$2.70

● Feedlot local heifers steers ~$2.30

All prices quoted are available in the Agora Livestock Markets app.

