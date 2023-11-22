For the first time in a long time, there has been a slight improvement in the WA lamb market.

Trade weight lambs are becoming scarce and buyers are now starting to actively look for stock.

Light lambs remain in abundance.

As a result, the spread between a 40kg-plus lamb versus 30kg lamb is close to 50c/kg liveweight with the 40+kg lambs bid at $1.50/kg.

On the east coast, we’ve seen a number of forward contracts released.

NSW lambs for February delivery were contracted at $6/kg.

In SA, the bid for a January lamb is much more conservative at $4.80/kg.

Unfortunately, nationally mutton is still lacking any real interest.

WA saleyard numbers are below $1/kg and on the east coast, buyers are bidding between $1.20 and $1.40/kg HSCW depending on weights and locations.

The most trade interested we’ve seen so far are for woolly mutton, which traders are buying with a view to recoup the cost in the value of the wool and then sell at low mutton values next year. Bare shorn mutton has no mates.

Direct consignment sheep and lamb prices (HSCW) (from the Agora Livestock Markets app)

● XB trade lambs: WA direct: $4.80, saleyards: $3/kg, east coast $5 (up $0.20)

● Merino trade lambs: WA direct: $4.60 (trade weights only), saleyards: $3/kg (unchanged), east coast $4.60 (up 20c)

● Mutton: WA $1.50 (down 20c, basically no volume trading), east coast $1.40/kg (unchanged)

National goat prices remain unchanged again with depot market currently at $1/kg liveweight.

Direct consignment goat prices (from the Agora Livestock Markets app)

● Liveweight: east coast $1/kg (unchanged)

● HSCW: WA $1.70 (down 20c), east coast $2.40 (unchanged)

Cattle markets have fluctuated.

Good rains on the east coast have seen an increase in demand and a lift in prices. In WA, there are multiple export orders out.

Heavy feeder cattle are becoming hard to find and there are good levels of interest for lighter cattle and breeders from anyone with spare feed.

There is also an export order for Angus heifers at $1.70/kg.

Direct consignment live export and feeder cattle bids (from the Agora Livestock Markets app) are currently around the following levels:

● Live export steers $2.60

● Live export heifers $2.20

● Feedlot local breed steers ~$2.70

● Feedlot local heifers steers ~$2.30

