WA lamb markets have been stable for the past week with mutton finding more support. Most buyers lifted their mutton prices $0.20c/kg hot score carcase weight last week whilst keeping their lamb prices relatively unchanged. On the east coast, a similar trend has been seen. Forward lamb contracts remain in the $7.80-$8.20 range for crossbred lambs 20-28kg HSCW. Merinos and Dorpers are all at varying discounts depending on the buyer. Skin values on the east coast remain a thing (unlike in WA). Good skins are still getting in excess of $10, whilst poor skins are being charged a disposal fee. Probably not surprisingly, with the increase in goat prices we’ve also seen a small bump higher in goat prices. East coast bids are back up to $3 for exporters and some butchers are paying more. Cattle live export markets remain relatively flat. Brahman steers at $2.60/kg and bulls $2.50/kg. Processor prices are also relatively stable with east coast bulls and cows around $4.60/kg HSCW. All prices quoted are available in the Agora Livestock Markets app – available free on the app stores.