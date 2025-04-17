WA’s mutton remains the stand-out performer with prices consistently holding at more than $4/kg. Lamb prices are still well supported, but without a booking, moving lambs is becoming increasingly difficult. East coast demand for WA store lambs continues, particularly for crossbreds in the 32 to 40kg range — Merinos are less favoured. Looking ahead, the market does still feel like the lamb oversupply will run out before July. However, with many producers now turning their attention to seeding, there’s a strong desire to get lambs off-farm quickly. That’s proving tricky with most feedlots currently at capacity. Over east, forward contracts for July crossbred lambs were released last week with bids reaching up to $8.80. Spot prices remain strong, trading between $8.20 and $8.40. Mutton prices also continue to hold firm, fetching $5.40 or better in the current market. On the east coast, goats are also enjoying solid demand, with larger processors offering $3.60 while butchers are often paying a premium above that level — in WA the price remains about $2.80. Meanwhile, the live export cattle trade is again showing strength with prices continuing to firm. Local cattle prices remain well supported both in the yards and in direct or on-farm transactions. If you have sheep, lambs or cattle to sell — you can advertise them to dozens of buyers for free at agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace. Weekly Market Update: Store lamb contracts available — minimum price contracts for July and trade lamb forward contracts for July remain available. Current WA feeder lamb bids on Agora: Crossbred store lambs: minimum 40kg, $3.20. Merino lambs: minimum 40kg, $3. Shedder lambs: minimum 40kg, $3.20. For more details on these orders and other buyers in the market, call Rob Kelly on 0483 929 988. Mr Kelly can also provide market updates for all enquiries. If you want to see prices from feedlots, live exporters, processors and restockers — download the Agora Livestock app and jump on a free trial to see what’s available. For more info call us on 1300 812 345 or visit agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace.