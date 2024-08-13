WA sheep prices increased again last week with the continued tightening of supplies. New-season store lambs are now bid over $2.50/kg liveweight, and feeders are increasingly starting to step into the market. East coast demand out of WA is limited at present because of the dry conditions around western Victoria and South Australia. Lamb producers there are having to offload stock earlier than normal, and this is keeping them well supplied at present. We expect it will be harder to get heavy store lambs (38kg) this year as the cost of carrying the stock is expensive and a lot of places are lacking feed on the ground. On the east coast, hook prices for lambs are well above $8 for old-season lambs and $8.20 for new-season lambs. Goat markets remain around $4/kg HSCW on the east coast. Cattle markets have also shifted higher. Cow prices have climbed, and east-coast buyers are looking for them in volume. WA cows are offered around $2.40 for pastoral cows, and local breeds are offered closer to $2.80. Live export markets have been quiet for the last week. Steer prices remain above $3/kg liveweight out of Queensland. If you want to see prices from feedlots, live exporters, processors and restockers, download the Agora Livestock app and jump on a free trial to see what’s available. For more info call us on 1300 812 345 or visit agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace.