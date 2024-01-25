Meat Standards Australia has generated nearly half a billion dollars of farm-gate returns in two years, according to a recent report showcasing “amazing trends”. The 2023 Australian Beef Eating Quality Insights report, collated with the analysis of MSA-graded cattle, found the MSA program generated $463 million in farm-gate returns for producers in the last two years. Dr David Packer, Meat and Livestock Australia’s MSA program manager, said the report took a whole variety of data across the country and put it all in a single document to showcase very positive outcomes. “The report shows the amazing trend of continual improvement within the industry and it sets out all the data to help us continue to build on these achievements,” Dr Packer said. “In 2021–2023, non-grain fed cattle that met MSA and company requirements potentially received on average an additional $0.36/kg over-the-hooks compared with non-MSA cattle. “The average non-grain fed cattle consigned for MSA grading during this time weighed 306kg, which potentially equated to an additional $110 per head.” Dr Packer said MSA-graded cattle performed better than other kinds. “Likewise, the premium for grain-fed cattle that met MSA and company requirements was an additional $0.15/kg compared with non-MSA grain-fed cattle. In addition, grain-fed cattle consigned to MSA grade weighed 347kg which potentially led to an additional $51/head,” he said. “The premiums for MSA-compliant cattle, combined with the growing numbers of cattle being MSA-graded with higher carcase weights, have generated farm-gate returns of $463 million since 2021.” The report also showcased an uptick in output from West Australian beef farmers, with the proportion of MSA-graded carcases in WA slaughter increasing from 52 per cent to 69 per cent between the 2019-2023 financial years. More than 476,000 MSA cattle were consigned from WA, representing 7 per cent of all MSA-graded cattle in the country in 2021-2023. WA MSA-registered beef producers also achieved just over 95 per cent MSA compliance within the same two-year range.