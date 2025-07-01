Former Fremantle Dockers forward Hayden Ballantyne as a new role on the agricultural field after taking up a role as a cattle agent at Australian Wool Network. The goalsneak joined the Bibra Lake-based company in February, marking a return to the sector after a few years’ break and following in the footsteps of his stepfather Greg Jones — a prominent cattle buyer at WA saleyards. While his footy career with Fremantle and Peel Thunder is highlighted by a Sandover Medal, Goal of the Year and All-Australian selection — his connection to cattle runs just as deep. Since 2013, he’s been involved in feedlot management and private livestock transactions, gaining invaluable hands-on experience. “I retired from AFL and did some stockwork, bought and sold cattle,” Ballantyne said. “I love the feed lotting side of the business; it’s rewarding to sit down and eat a nice red steak.” Ballantyne said role would use a mix of his knowledge and networking skills in an industry he loves, with a focus on market development, as well as livestock and property expertise. “I retired from AFL and did some stockwork, bought and sold cattle — I love the feed-lotting side of the business; it’s rewarding to sit down and eat a nice red steak,” he said. “It will be a blend of knowledge and networking.” Ballantyne has a deep-seated passion for the livestock industry, and has in recent years helped to operate cattle feedlot Paradise Beef, near Donnybrook, alongside feedlotters Gary and Josie Dimasi. It is not Ballantyne’s first role in agriculture, after kickstarting his career in the industry working for Westcoast Wool and Livestock in late 2019 after donning the Dockers’ guernsey for a final time in August 2019. Ballantyne — who played 171 AFL games for Fremantle before retiring at the end of 2019 — also returned to Peel Thunder as a skills coach this year, marking a return to where his AFL began. He played for Peel from 2005 before he was drafted to the Dockers at the end of 2008.