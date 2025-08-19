WA’s heavy lamb price has soared to unbelievable heights, smashing the $400 per head mark for the first time in history at a competitive and lively sale at the Muchea Livestock Centre. It marks the sixth time in one month the State’s lamb price record has been broken, with prices soaring more than $100 per head since the record price was set at $297 on July 16. At the time, that was the highest price achieved in more than six years. WA Meat Marketing Industry Authority chief executive I-Lyn Loo — whose organisation she heads runs the Muchea Livestock Centre — said the price achieved was beyond what anyone at the centre had thought could be achieved. “It is unbelievable, it is very good for the producers to be getting a price like this for their lambs,” she said. “I hope this something that will instil more confidence into the industry... there is definitely an air of excitement ahead of the sale, wondering if we will break a sale. “There is definitely a competitive nature between Muchea Livestock Centre and Katanning Regional Saleyards... in terms of where the next record will be set.” The pen of lambs belonged to Mukinbudin farmers Barry and Jenny Palm, and were sold by Nutrien Ag Solutions agent Danny Nixon during what Ms Loo said was a “competitive sale”. Mr Palm attended the sale and said he had expected the pen of 10-12 month old White Suffolk cross Merino lambs to sell well. He normally sells his sheep direct to the abattoir — with 650 sheep sent direct to Fletchers last week — but the farmers thought they would “have a crack at the saleyards and see what happens”. “We knew they would sell well, so I wasn’t surprised when they broke the record,” Mr Palm said. “It is the time of year when lamb prices are traditionally high... and it is a supply and demand situation right now. “It definitely felt competitive among buyers on the day.” The Palms have farmed sheep for about 15-20 years, preferring to run crossbreds lambs with a Merino mother. “These lambs were paddock reared and had been on green feed since the end of February,” Mr Walsh said. Tight supply and strong demand have kept prices strong in recent weeks, with fewer lambs available as processors reduce breeding flocks. Australia’s national lamb price record has been shattered at least eight times so far this year, underscoring intense competition driven by drought, floods, and booming export demand.