The Shire of Broome council is unlikely to undergo much of a shake-up at October’s election, with only two new names on the candidate list despite almost half of the positions up for grabs. Nominations have officially closed, with four council seats to be filled at the October 18 poll. Deputy shire president Desiree Male and Crs Sean Cooper, Philip Matsumoto and Peter Taylor have nominated for re-election. Residents Sam Archibald and Scott Kneebone have also entered the race. Ms Archibald has experience in community support services and the disability sector, along with a background in helping grow small and large businesses. “I’m passionate about contributing to Broome’s future,” Ms Archibald said on her election application. “I’ve always had a strong focus on inclusivity for people of all ages and abilities, youth engagement, supporting local business to thrive. “I believe in building a sustainable future, one where all voices are represented and where our region and community continues to grow while staying true to our unique identity.” Mr Kneebone is a Bangerang man from Murray River, now living in Broome with his family. He is commonly known for coaching junior floorball, cooking for the Broome Senior High School P&C barbecue, local turtle monitoring, and his involvement on the Cable Beach Primary School board. He also has experience in human resources, Indigenous policy and Federal budget development as a result of his 20 years in the public service sector, and currently works in emergency management and crisis planning. “I’m asking for your support to be your councillor,” he said. Mr Kneebone said his experience was relevant to the role of a councillor and ensuring the community thrived. All six election applications are available to view on the Shire of Broome’s website. Shire president Chris Mitchell and Crs Jan Lewis, Johani Mamid, Ellen Smith and Melanie Virgo will remain on the council for a further two years, unless they should resign earlier. The in-person election will be held on October 18. Electors may apply for a postal vote, absentee vote or an early vote if they are not available to attend in-person on election day. Voting in a local government election is not compulsory in Western Australia but all local electors are strongly encouraged to vote.