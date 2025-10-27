The $55 million sale and restructure of the troubled Yeeda Pastoral Company — including its historic cattle stations and northern WA’s only commercial-scale abattoir — has been delayed by two months following an eleventh-hour intervention by the Supreme Court. Justice Jennifer Hill recently approved an urgent request by Yeeda’s administrators to push back the transaction deadline from September 15 to November 14, after a late legal challenge threatened to derail the timeline. The ruling gives prospective buyer TLP4 Australian Holdings — a subsidiary of Canadian government-owned Alberta Investment Management Corporation — more time to assess the impact of ongoing legal proceedings before deciding whether to proceed. The Supreme Court granted the delay after Fitzroy River LLP, which is a 20 per cent shareholder in Yeeda, lodged a special leave application to appeal to the High Court on September 3, weeks after creditors had already approved the sale. Administrators Richard Tucker, Anthony Miskiewicz and David Osborne told the court they were not given the required 10 business days’ notice to reconvene a creditors’ meeting to address the challenge. Justice Hill agreed, saying the extension was necessary given the buyer needed “certainty” before committing to the purchase, particularly in light of shareholder disputes and valuation criticisms. Under the current restructure plan, ordinary shareholders — including Fitzroy River — stand to receive nothing from the deal, while secured creditors are expected to recover up to 100 cents in the dollar. Fitzroy River has argued that the sale undervalues Yeeda’s assets, particularly the abattoir, and that the administrators and Justice Hill had ignored comparable transactions including Australian Lamb Company, V&V Walsh, and Hilltop Meats. But the court found no evidence to support a higher valuation. A pastoral lease valuation by LAWD put the value of Yeeda’s stations at between $24 million and $30m, while the abattoir — currently shut and operating at a loss in most years since opening in 2016 — was estimated at $7.5m. The LAWD report also found Yeeda had a shortfall of “at least” $66m between its assets and liabilities, meaning there was “no reasonable prospect” of the shares gaining value. Justice Hill dismissed Fitzroy’s claims as unrealistic, finding that the abattoir would need to be worth more than $55m on its own to provide any return to shareholders — a figure the judge described as “fanciful”. “There is no valuation evidence suggesting that the abattoir — which is not currently operating, produced operating losses in all but one of its assessed operating years, is in a remote location, and requires significant further capital expenditure to resume operations — might bridge that gap,” she said. The Kimberley Meat Company abattoir, located near Derby, opened to much fanfare in 2016 and was once a key part of Yeeda’s vertically integrated beef operation, with a capacity to process 50,000 head per year. Supreme Court documents showed it only turned a profit in 2019 and after years of losses it was shut down in February 2024. AIMCo told creditors and pastoralists it plans to recommission the abattoir under new management, with a focus on “strong animal welfare, environmental, social and governance standards”. The deal, while endorsed by creditors in August, still requires sign-off from the Foreign Investment Review Board, the ACCC, and the Pastoral Lands Board. Yeeda, once one of the north’s biggest pastoral empires, collapsed into voluntary administration earlier this year owing more than $100m, including $43.6m to the Commonwealth Bank. Its sale includes the Kimberley Meat Company abattoir near Derby, Yougawalla and Argyle cattle stations, and other subsidiaries.