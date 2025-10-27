Perth Royal Show Wool Fashion Parade a fan favourite

The Perth Royal Show’s Wool Fashion Parade looks set to stay. Revived last year for the first time since the 1970s, the parade — held in the Jim Horwood Sheep Pavilion each day of the Show — aimed to showcase the beauty, versatility and sustainability of the natural fibre. The parade ran across four days of the Show, bringing a lively addition to the pavilion where the Show’s main sheep judging events and shearing competitions take place. It was a staple at the Show in the 1970s but dwindled in popularity in the mid-1990s. It was revived last year and made a resounding impact on showgoers, sparking its sizeable return in 2025. The first day of the parade on October 1, themed Vanguards, showcased quirky designers who are experimenting with the fantastic capabilities of wool, featuring the work of FOOL Clothing and Knot Rags. The second day, themed Community and Craft, was all about student/community designers featuring thrifted garments from Vinnies and locally made pieces from Knit4Charities. Day three, themed Dress Up, showed a more formal style of wool clothing from Kalaurie, and Tomba for menswear. Day four, themed Farmers and Family, showcased true ready-to-wear woollen clothes for the every day featuring designs by WA-based fashion brand Swoolly by Scanlan and McIntyre Merino. Royal Agricultural Society councillor Peter Gelmi, who is in one of three councillors who coordinate the Jim Horwood Pavilion, said the parade attracted sizeable crowds to the venue — with many then staying to watch the sheep judging. He said he would like to see the parades also occur when the Merino competition judging was under way during the first weekend of the Perth Royal Show, to really boost the fibre to consumer connection. “Any fashion parade brings colour and life to a venue... it makes for good entertainment,” he said. “I thought it added a bit of life and action to the shed... It is a great way for consumers to see how wool is produced and used. “If you want to appreciate wool, you have to see it in a raw state.. and this was in the raw state. I think it really resonated with people.”