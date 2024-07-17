Australian cricket legend Brad Hogg will be making an appearance in Dowerin as part of a mental health initiative run by Grain Producers Australia. GPA will be bringing back its Farmer Mates Mental Health initiative, and recently announced Mr Hogg will return as the scheme’s National Ambassador. The initiative, which has now run for three years, will build on key messages such as staying connected with friends, families, and communities during tough times. Mr Hogg will lead a series of roadshows focusing on leadership forums, which will aim to provide community leaders a way to share important knowledge, resources, and conversation around mental health. One of the roadshows will be during the Dowerin Field Days, on August 28 to 29. “I’m looking forward to joining GPA and our partners to expand the focus of what we’re doing together, to build greater leadership and knowledge-sharing, on this vitally important issue,” Mr Hogg said. “I’m excited about continuing to advance this important partnership, making sure we can reach out and connect with even more people in regional towns and communities.” GPA chair Barry Large said he and the rest of the organisation were grateful for the support that Nufarm and other project partners have provided for the program. “There’s a lot of good people and organisations doing good things and we want to ensure people understand where to go to, to access the services and tools they need, when they need it,” he said. “We also welcome other farming groups and industry members reaching out to see how they can support what we’re doing – be it getting Hoggy along for a good chat at a community morning tea, dinner at a local country pub, visit to the machinery shed, game of bowls or school visit.”