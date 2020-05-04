Albany Port Zone manager departs CBH

CBH’s Albany Port Zone general manager has ended a 14-month stint at the company, after taking over the role from 10-year veteran Greg Thornton in February 2019.

Former BASF Performance Chemicals manager Adam Wray was appointed to the position after a major overhaul of CBH’s port zone management structure.

Under the changes, CBH’s four port zones — Geraldton, Kwinana, Albany and Esperance — became five with the splitting of Kwinana into Kwinana North and Kwinana South.

Three long-term CBH zone managers were replaced with one senior CBH employee and two newcomers and the zones’ 12 area managers were bumped up to 19.

At the time, Mr Wray, an experienced chemical engineer, was described by CBH chief executive Jimmy Wilson as one of the two hires “new to grain”.

CBH confirmed Mr Wray had left CBH on Friday, and Kwinana North general manager Allan Walker would act as a temporary replacement.

CBH Area 4 manager Chad Atkinson has stepped into Mr Walker’s role in an acting capacity.

“While CBH does not comment on individual employee circumstances, we can confirm that Adam Wray left CBH on April 24, having been in the role for 14 months,” CBH said.

“Allan Walker will act as interim general manager for the Albany Port Zone while a process is conducted to identify a permanent replacement.”

During his stint at CBH Mr Wray helped to co-ordinate upgrades to three major bins, which included adding 536,450 tonnes of permanent storage at Cranbrook, 313,050 tonnes at Broomehill, and 243,975 tonnes at Wickepin.

These projects in the Great Southern formed part of a suite of nine bin upgrades started and completed last year, including $150 million of permanent storage.

CBH is rolling out storage upgrades at six bins this year but there are no Great Southern bins on the list.

Grain growers in the Albany Port Zone delivered 3.2 million tonnes to CBH last harvest.

Countryman understands Mr Thornton and former Kwinana Port Zone manager Andrew Mencshelyi, whose father Imre Mencshelyi worked at CBH for more than 40 years, were made redundant.

Just days after CBH announced the port zone changes last February, it also announced longstanding operations general manager David Capper would step down.

Mr Wilson declined to confirm whether the staff were made redundant when speaking to media last year, saying “we need to respect the fact that people leave organisations for a number of reasons”.

“Some personal, some of them as a result of transformation, some of them just because we are getting the right skills in place,” he said.

“What I can say is we have replaced them with people we have interviewed extensively and we are confident they can deliver successfully.”