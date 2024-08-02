An ambitious new biosecurity plan has been unveiled to help Australia’s $32 billion grains industry defend itself against more than 1300 plant pest and disease threats. The Australian Grains Industry Biosecurity Plan aims to give industry and governments an expert framework to prevent, prepare for and respond to incursions through targeted activities and investments. It was developed by Plant Health Australia with support from Grain Producers Australia in consultation with biosecurity experts. GPA chair Barry Large said the plan’s launch at the Australian Grains Industry Conference in Melbourne on July 31 marked the start of a “longer journey” to increase biosecurity capacity and capability. “We know Khapra beetle is public enemy number one for our industry, with a potential $15b plus hit to the economy — and that’s just one of many grains-related biosecurity challenges we face,” he said. Native to India, Khapra beetle is not present in Australia but found in many parts of the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe. The tiny beetle — which feeds on stored grain and dry food stuffs — is Australia’s number two national priority plant pest and the number one plant priority pest for grains. “This plan will implement the projects and initiatives we need to fight back against these pests and diseases that pose a constant threat to our livelihoods,” Mr Large said. “We’re talking the talk and walking the walk on biosecurity by harnessing our resources and being proactive.” The plan includes a series of “threat summary tables” identifying exotic pests known to affect grain crops overseas, and assesses their overall risk to the industry based on four criteria: entry, establishment, spread potential and economic impact. It details mitigation and surveillance activities under way and identifies contingency plans and diagnostic protocols for individual pests. PHA spokesman Stuart Kearns called it “an implementation plan at its core”. “We’ve built on past efforts to identify current and potential plant pests with a practical guide that has identified where we need to focus surveillance, education and mitigation,” he said. Mr Kearns said the plan highlighted areas requiring further work and would be consistently updated to assess progress. Grains Research and Development Corporation managing director Nigel Hart said biosecurity demanded a united and collaborative approach from the grains sector. “This all-of-industry plan is another important tool in ensuring we have the systems in place to allow us to be responsive and act in a timely way — two critical factors that can be the difference between effective control and devastation of an industry,” he said. Input was also provided by GrainGrowers Limited, State and Territory governments and the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry. GrainGrowers chief executive Shona Gawel said the industry could no longer rely on geographic isolation and must play an “active role”. “One of the key benefits of this approach is that the industry can clearly see the actions required, understand the current gaps and consider the work required to rectify any blind spots,” she said. More than 50 new and existing activities identified in the plan will be the target of investment — including ramping up surveillance and increasing education, training and simulations. Copies are available at grainsbiosecurity.com.au/grains-biosecurity-plan-overview/.